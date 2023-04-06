Review - 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Woodland

like this it becomes a bit of game to score the lowest fuel consumption numbers without resorting to hardcore hypermiling techniques. Even if you drove like a maniac everywhere you went, chances of seeing over 8L/100km are slim.

After a week my RAV4 hybrid tester registered an average of 6.2L/100 km and for a compact SUV chock full of modern amenities and all-wheel drive, you really can’t do better unless you take the next step up into a plug-in hybrid. But that will cost you much more and you have to plug it in every night to really take advantage of it, so it can also be less convenient.

Outside of the powertrain the RAV4 is a great little crossover for family duty. It has a large usable cargo area, and the rear seats are spacious enough for taller adults.

The driver is treated to excellent ergonomics, real physical buttons for all major controls and an easy-to-approach layout that anyone will be able to figure out in a short time. The new infotainment system has nice visuals and is quicker to respond but still falls behind the systems found in Hyundai/Kia and Stellantis products. I’m still a big fan of the large textured knobs in the RAV4 for the climate control and stereo volume.

Driving the RAV4 is uneventful to say the least. It rides well, and it’s quiet inside, and it has competent road manners but there’s nothing really class-leading to report. Likewise this isn’t a crossover that provides any rewarding dynamic qualities, but it also doesn’t claim to. For a more rewarding driving experience look to the Honda CR-V.

What the Honda does not do, however, is provide you with the level of value the Toyota does, or the amount of trim choices. The Toyota is also more efficient and since the Honda CR-V hybrid is a top-trim only proposition you’ll have to spend well over $50k to get one.

So in the price for content department the RAV4 is difficult to beat and that’s reflected in its sales numbers. It’s also got that dependability factor that’s solidified customer trust over the decades. Even with new competition always arriving, the RAV4 is a highly recommended buy and it should continue to hold its top spot in the market for a while longer.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.