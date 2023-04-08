Put buzzy Santiago on your 2023 travel list. A chef shares his city highlights, including where to enjoy ‘an exquisite lunch’

Surrounded by the snow-capped Andes, Santiago is the largest city in Chile, and one of the biggest in South America. Since the country become a democracy in 1990, after decades of military rule, the capital has evolved into a vibrant travel destination, filled with sights historic and contemporary.

The city’s evolution is reflected in beautiful architecture: Its main square, Plaza de Armas, dates to 1541; 19th-century Belle Époque-style homes and museums surround the downtown; and towering landmarks are shaping a modern skyline. And after decades of censorship, the arts and culture scene is thriving, as are the buzzing restaurants and bars that spill out into heritage neighbourhoods around the downtown.

In the food world, the city is home to Benjamin Nast, one of Chile’s most notable young chefs, whose first fine-dining restaurant in Santiago, De Patio, made the list of Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. This past November, he opened his latest concept, Demencia, a circus-themed restaurant and bar that has become a hot spot to eat, drink and play.

“We have the same great gastronomic focus, but with the extra of a really great cocktail bar,” explains Nast, whose menu elevates Chilean comfort food with modern techniques. “Plus, we have fantastic music and performers between the tables. This could be firebreathers, dancers or a magic show. We want you to enjoy an exceptional meal, then drink and be there till two the next morning.” Here, Nast shares some of his favourite places in the city.

For a creative community: Factoria Franklin

This former laboratory and warehouse in Barrio Franklin, an industrial area of the city, has transformed into a hub for food and drinks, contemporary art and pop-up stores. Nast picks up vermouth for Demencia’s cocktails from Casa Luther, an urban distillery in the complex, and he’s a big fan of Mirai Food Lab, which makes kombucha and artisanal bread and has an izakaya-style restaurant. “For me, they make the best ramen in the city. It’s owned by a Chilean guy, Ignacio Roa, who lived in Japan,” says Nast. “But the whole factory is great, a community of makers supporting each other.”

For an exquisite lunch: DeMo

This gem of a spot is located in Persa Victor Manuel, which draws vintage shoppers to its multi-warehouse market, and is open only on weekends. “DeMo is super small, maybe 20 seats, and has such a cool atmosphere,” explains Nast, noting that the young chef, Pedro Chavarría, creates a fantastic menu that changes every day. “His dishes are so simple but perfect,” says Nast, describing a particularly memorable confit hamachi with puréed pumpkin. ”He might use just two ingredients, but it tastes amazing.”

For a leisurely wander: Barrio Yungay and Parque Quinta Normal

One of the city’s oldest residential quarters, Barrio Yungay marries historic charm and youthful appeal — even landing on Time Out’s list of “the world’s coolest neighbourhoods” in the fall. “On the weekends, this is a beautiful neighbourhood to explore, full of colonial architecture and very vibrant,” says Nast. On the edge of Barrio Yungay, be sure to duck into Parque Quinta Normal, a 40-hectacre green space and nature sanctuary that also includes several museums. Created in 1841 for the city’s elite families, it’s still gloriously old-fashioned — you can picnic under the shade of huge old trees or take a retro paddleboat out on the lagoon.