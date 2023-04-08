The Byway traces the route Tubman is believed to have taken to reach freedom, starting from her enslavers’ home in Maryland. While there isn’t necessarily a direct connection between Tubman and all the stops, they are examples of places she may have encountered along her route.

My husband and I decide to start at the 1852-built Webb Cabin, an original log home once owned by the free African American farmer James H. Webb and his family. We want to begin our journey from the position closest to African American power — freedom and ownership of property — that would have been available to the Black people of the time.

Listening to the audio guide, we wander the yard before entering the small white cabin to see the “potato hole” under the floor, where freedom seekers once hid as part of the Underground Railroad — the collection of people and places that worked together to provide safe passage for the enslaved to freedom further north.

As we continue picking stops along the Byway, the only moment of violence I encounter on the route is at the Bucktown General Store, now a museum. An app-enabled virtual reality experience allows visitors to see and hear avatars of costumed interpreters at the site where Tubman once refused to help tie up an enslaved man — described as her first act of defiance. She was just 13. It was also here that a two-pound iron weight, thrown by an overseer, missed its target and hit Tubman, cracking her skull.

The VR places three townspeople on my iPhone screen. But when I touch the first, a white man of the era, and hear his regret at not owning “a slave or two” … I choose to skip the rest.

At other sites, I appreciate the opportunity to see Tubman as more than the simplified shell of a heroine we’ve turned her into. Outside the Harriet Tubman Museum & Educational Center, I find the viral mural “Take My Hand” by local artist Michael Rosato breathtaking. But it’s what I see inside, the research, photos and interpretations of Tubman’s life, that offers insight into who she was.

Tubman was never taught how to read or write, but at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park and Visitor Center, her intelligence is showcased through exhibits expounding on her superior outdoor survivalist skills (her understanding of tidal cycles and astronomy, among them). The 10,000-square-foot indoor space, which opened in 2017, also highlights Tubman’s achievements beyond freeing the enslaved.

“After her work was done on the Underground Railroad, she continued to fight for social justice and equality, women’s rights and civil rights,” says park manager Dana Paterra. Tubman was a scout, a spy, a nurse, and the first woman to lead an army raid during the Civil War — an act that freed more than 700 enslaved people in South Carolina.

“A lot of people don’t realize that she was also a trusted strategist, that she had access to white men most white women didn’t have,” adds Paterra.

Each stop on the Byway extends your understanding of the woman who is slated to replace Andrew Jackson on the American $20 bill. And depending on how many sites you’d like to visit, you could easily fill several days travelling.

As we head for the airport, I surprise myself when I say to my husband, “People should see this.”

Despite my initial apprehension, I’ve had a change of heart because the route offers a chance to take Tubman off the pedestal and make her vulnerability more relatable.

When you’re standing in the fields of her enslavers’ home, seeing the unforgiving nature of the lands she had to cross, and realizing she was often without a coat or even shoes in the wintry air, she becomes as real a person as your next-door neighbour. Tubman was an extraordinary woman but human all the same.

