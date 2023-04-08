Toronto band the Beaches sport the season’s coolest sunglasses trends

Despite the easterly moniker, the Beaches got their start in Kensington Market. Over the next 10 years, lead singer and bassist Jordan Miller, guitarist Kylie Miller, drummer Eliza Enman McDaniel and keyboardist and guitarist Leandra Earl parlayed a residency at The Supermarket bar into a half-dozen albums and opened for legends like The Rolling Stones and the Foo Fighters.

A decade in, they’re excited to evolve a little: last year, they went independent and are celebrating their newfound freedom with a fresh sound and upcoming U.S. tour. “We’re super excited about our new musical direction and aesthetic for this new record and tour. In the past we felt that our music was a little bit serious, and that didn’t fully click with our personalities,” Kylie Miller says. “We are pivoting from the traditional rock sound slightly and trying some new fun and poppier things in the studio.”

In recent bangers “My People” and “Grow Up Tomorrow,” their usual jangly chords shimmer with a little more sunshine, a little more hope. This was inspired by going out and having fun with friends again. “After lockdown, it felt really good to connect socially again, so that influenced our songwriting,” says Miller. There was also a breakup. “We wanted to have the new record not focus on all the negative aspects of ending a relationship, but the new independence and self-love you end up finding along the way. It’s the most personal record that we’ve ever done.”

The new vibes extend to their tour looks, too. “We want to look and sound like four girls that you’d want to get drunk and share a pizza with after a night out,” Miller says. “We absolutely love fashion and sunglasses. They’re an awesome way to showcase your personality and style. They’re such a useful tool to play with an outfit and just take it up a notch.”