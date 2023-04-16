Want to plan a low-carbon weekend getaway from Toronto — no car needed? Hop on the train to visit this beautiful Ontario city

Taking a trip to Canada’s capital is an experience in sustainable discovery, and it’s easy to explore and reach from Toronto even without a car: a Via Rail ride can get you there in about 4 hours and 30 minutes.

Your green travel experience begins when you pull into the station. Before you catch the O-Train downtown, swing by the station branch of Ministry of Coffee, an independent local cafe that roasts beans in-house — on a zero-emissions roaster — and makes flavoured syrups from scratch. It’s a taste of what’s to come in the National Capital Region, where ecoconscious businesses and organizations thrive and a sense of community comes first. Here are some highlights to put on your travel list.

Explore Ottawa’s urban forest and wetlands

Located about four kilometres from Parliament Hill, the Vanier Museopark is home to a library, a museum and 17.5 acres of urban forest, complete with a sugar shack. An army of volunteers hand-taps the trees, collects the sap and transforms it into 400 to 600 litres of maple syrup. Delicious, family-friendly events take place all spring.

Nearby, Beechwood Cemetery, the National Cemetery of Canada, welcomes guests to explore its remarkable grounds. Those interested in both history and horticulture can tour on their own or join a guided stroll (free and offered the last Sunday of each month). One must-see within the cemetery boundaries is the Macoun Marsh. A rare example of an urban wetland, it offers refuge to some 5,500 varieties of wildlife, plants, fungi and aquatic animals.

Tour the town on foot or (no-carbon) wheels

History is woven throughout Ottawa’s downtown core, provided you know where to look. Peoples’ History Walking Tours prides itself on showing a different side of our capital city. Its walking tours follow themes like labour history and the 1919 general strike, the unauthorized history of Parliament Hill, and the building of the Rideau Canal.

If you prefer exploring at a quicker pace, Escape Bicycle Tours offers a variety of guided small-group tours on bike, departing from downtown. The two-hour “Ottawa Express” itinerary hits all the city’s highlights, while the three-hour “Best of Ottawa Neighbourhoods & Nature” tour leads to popular sites like Dow’s Lake, the Experimental Farm, the grounds of the Canadian War Museum and the lower Rideau Canal locks.

Enjoy food and drinks at community-minded spots

At Centertown’s award-winning restaurant Fauna, a seasonally driven menu supports local farmers. Chef Jon Svazas and chef de cuisine Billy Khoo create small and full plates to complement natural wines and craft beer. The dishes are ever-changing, but standouts have included rabbit leg with spaetzle, asparagus, ramp purée and morels, as well as delicate squash with wild rice, herb salad, shallots and kale.