Cathy’s a superstar saver and wants to buy a house. Is now the right time?

Cathy and her boyfriend both have graduate degrees, and their frugal living has helped them to be debt-free with sizable savings in their mid-20s. She has maxed out her RRSP and TFSA accounts and is now turning her attention to the FHSA — First Home Savings Account — to save for a down payment.

Given she is debt averse, it may not be a bad idea to forgo future RRSP contributions for now to continue to add to her down payment. I suspect she has already accumulated more than the maximum RRSP homebuyer’s plan withdrawal of $35,000, so contributing more to her RRSP may lock up funds she cannot use for a home purchase. There may be a backdoor solution to transfer RRSP funds to her FHSA though, so this is a consideration. You can transfer from an RRSP to an FHSA subject to your contribution limit, which would be $8,000 for 2023.

If Cathy and her boyfriend can target a 20 per cent down payment on a condo or townhouse, this will help minimize their closing costs. A down payment below 20 per cent will result in incremental costs for mortgage loan insurance. If they are close, that might be one reason to hold off and try to get to that level of savings. As far as when to stop saving and get into the real estate market, there is really no right answer.

They should put together a reasonable budget that includes costs beyond their mortgage like condo fees, property taxes, utilities, home insurance, repairs, furniture, and a new car given she owns it outright. They should probably get pre-approved for a mortgage before they start house hunting as well. If they can hold off for a while at home rent-free, there is no doubt that will help, and if they are in no big rush to leave, and nobody is kicking them out, it may not hurt to wait a bit longer.

The good news about two savers is they are less likely to argue about money than a saver and a spender. Not that there is anything wrong when opposites attract though, as sometimes, there is a nice happy medium that can result. But Cathy and her boyfriend should still have money talks now while they are planning their future to set ground rules early for the next step in their relationship.

Cathy has sacrificed to save up over the years, including cutting her own hair and doing her own nails at home. I appreciate those sacrifices are not for everyone though. She has been lucky to live rent free as well with no contribution to the family food budget. Little things like paying her car insurance annually may reduce premiums by 6-8 per cent, or using a free library app called Libby instead of buying books are some ideas about how to spend less while not doing without.

Results: Spending in week one: $262. Spending in week two: $215.

Take-aways: Cathy says she appreciated Heath’s advice on being mindful about how much she is contributing to her RRSP at this stage. She and her boyfriend will also be aiming to exceed the 20 per cent down payment on a home to avoid the requirement for mortgage loan insurance.

“It is unfortunate that even given frugal living habits, working as hard as we can, and being in relatively privileged living situations that buying a home is still a major source of anxiety,” Cathy says.

“This seems like a systemic issue that needs to be addressed, for the sake of the generations coming of age in the years ahead.”

Are you a millennial living in Toronto or the GTA who needs help with saving your money? Be a part of #MillennialMoney and email galsharif@thestar.ca

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca