Surging inflation is chipping away at your retirement nest egg — here’s what you can do to protect it

In stocks, Hamilton says tech giants such as Google or Amazon can be an attractive option for long-term gains with their proven track record of stability and growth. And commodities, such as gold, oil and base metals, can also produce greater returns, as they tend to act as a hedge for investors against inflation.

While investing in different financial assets is a way to strengthen your savings, it’s also important to remember that you still have government benefits and potentially a workplace pension.

Typically, people receiving the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) receive between $12,000 and $13,000 a year. Another possible benefit is the Old Age Security (OAS) which can amount to a maximum of $9,000 a year, experts say.

These benefits are also indexed, meaning they increase with the rate of inflation, Hamilton said.

Even if you’re just receiving $1,000 a month in government pension it takes the pressure off your savings and investments, said Dan Hallett, vice-president of research at HighView Financial Group.

“It doesn’t seem like a lot,” said Hallett “but if you look at it in terms of what it would take to generate that extra $1,000 a month, then you start to look at that (government support) differently.”

It’s also crucial to enrol in a company’s pension plan, he added, as employers often match contributions.

There is, of course, always the option to re-enter the workforce.

In America, more workers are “unretiring,” meaning the percentage of retired workers returning to work is increasing, according to the Current Population Survey conducted in the U.S.

“Unlike in the U.S., the publicly available data in Canada doesn’t have information on whether people currently working were previously retired,” said Brendon Bernard, senior economist at Indeed, in a written response.

Retirees might consider a return to work due to a rising cost of living, unexpected expenses, or just not saving enough for retirement.

“One way to reduce spending is even just to work part-time,” said Hamilton, but re-entering the workforce can be a “tough thing to do” depending on your age and situation. A 62-year-old who retired two years ago might find it easier to re-enter the workforce compared to a 75-year old-who retired 15 years ago, he said.

Hopefully, he added, Canada’s high inflation period will end soon.

On April 12, the Bank of Canada forecast inflation to fall to around three per cent in the middle of this year and then decline gradually to the bank’s two per cent target by the end of 2024.

“You take projections with a grain of salt, but this inflation cycle is potentially almost done,” he said. “That can give people a bit of relief.”

