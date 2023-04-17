How much money do you really need to retire? Here are the factors you should consider

Here’s some good news: Most people may not need to hit the $1 million mark in savings to retire comfortably. But it depends on many factors, financial experts say.

According to a recent BMO survey, Canadians think they need a staggering $1.7 million in savings to retire, a 20 per cent jump from 2020. Financial experts agree that while you don’t necessarily need seven figures to retire, the idea of needing a magic dollar figure to retire has shifted. That’s good news, considering more than 50 per cent of Canadians don’t know what their big retirement number is, according to the same BMO survey.

So how to calculate just how much you need to retire? Like a lot of financial advice, Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners, says that it depends. “I wish I could say retirement planning is as easy as, say, ‘save a million dollars or invest 10 per cent of your salary, and you’re going to be fine.’ ”

For instance, a teacher or someone who works for a company that offers a defined benefit pension plan may not need to save any extra money in their RRSP or TFSA at all, explains Heath.

A common rule of thumb is that you’ll need 70 per cent of your current salary to live a similar life in retirement, but that doesn’t take into account that your costs could be lower in retirement, as your mortgage may be paid off and the kids have likely left home.

Potential health issues and whether you will have a mortgage or financially dependent children going into retirement may also affect your required income. Factors like these make so-called magic retirement numbers or traditional savings rules irrelevant for most people, explains Heath.

Caroline Dabu, head of Wealth Distribution and Advisory Services at BMO Private Wealth, agrees, adding that it’s important for people to know how much money they spend now. She recommends Canadians do this by categorizing their spending into three categories: Needs, wants and wishes. Then ask yourself: What might that look like in retirement?

“As an example, you may not need two cars in retirement, but you may be spending more on things like travel or social events,” explains Dabu.

The bottom line? “Retirement planning needs to be personalized,” explains Heath. “You need to look at your own situation, take all the information out there and just try to assess how you’re doing on your own or with the help of professional or online resources.”

Srivindhya Kolluru is a Toronto-based freelance journalist who writes about business and finance.