Train travel is enjoying an eco revival. On my 35-hour ride along the West Coast, I find the journey is also full of small joys

While most stops last less than 10 minutes, every few hours the conductor announces a “fresh air break.” This is when the train will typically pause for 30 to 45 minutes to be fuelled and watered, and staff on shifts — the conductor and engineers — will be swapped out. We take a break at Portland.

Earlier, I’d chatted with a Toronto man in the Observer Lounge who had spent the entire previous month riding the rails on VIA and Amtrak. He offered essential wisdom for these interludes: “Just so you know,” he said, “they will leave you behind.”

So I make my explorations quick. Climbing a foot bridge over the track, I take photos of the trains. I also wander inside Portland Union Station, a registered historic site completed in 1896. A handsome building, it is dominated by an unmistakable 45-metre Romanesque Revival clock tower.

Back on board, I chat with Gabriel Gonzalez, my superfriendly sleeper car attendant, who tells me he’s worked for Amtrak for 18 years. Four days on, four days off. The service on board is a throwback, with staff who are, for the most part, welcoming and eager to engage in conversation. “You’re with us for two whole days, so we can’t help but open up. This is our home we’re sharing with you,” he says.

Gonzalez adds that with so much time in transit, people have the opportunity to truly relax, sometimes even spending the whole day in bed, getting their meals delivered. “It’s so many hours of peace and quiet and staring out the window at the scenery,” he says. “This trip is truly an escape.”

As evening turns to night, the train winds into the most remote stretch of track on the route. After we leave the university town of Eugene, Ore., the rails wind into the Cascade Range, and the conductor announces we will soon lose cell service for several hours. Outside our domed lounge, the dark eminences of the mountains rise, fog and cloud clinging to the upper flanks, and settling in the hollows. The lights of little settlements line the seams of the valleys.

I enjoy a flatiron steak in the bright, warm dining room (meals are included with sleeper fares), then retire to my snug little “roomette.” It’s about the size of a business-class pod on a plane, and Gonzalez has folded my seat down into a bed, with pillows and crisp sheet perfectly arranged. My last sight before bedding down is the town of Klamath Falls, Ore., still snowy and cold, up at an altitude of 1,200 metres.

The next morning, at breakfast, the dining car is bright in the California sunshine. Places like Redding and Chico and Sacramento have passed, unseen, in the night. I fall into conversation with a Canadian family across the aisle. Travelling to Disneyland from the Okanagan Valley, B.C., Lysa Gauthier is with husband Chris Solic, mother-in-law Jane, and young sons Rio and Maverick, riding in two large, adjoining sleeper rooms.

She tells me this trip is a three-generation dream-come-true. Jane, who was married to a railroad porter, has envisioned this journey since the day the kids were born. With no Wi-Fi, nobody — not even the kids — is on their phone. “We just played board games last night,” Gauthier says, with a smile.

What’s the best part of riding the rails? She thinks about it. “Planes make the world feel small,” she says. “Here, you really feel the size of this country.”

And we do. I spend hours staring out the window, heading relentlessly south from Oakland to San Jose, through the broad, agricultural heart of California to the Central Coast and San Luis Obispo.

The day is almost done when we reach the most spectacular stretch of track. Along the Pacific, the whole landscape is bathed in orange. Cliffs and beaches, lapped by an unusually calm ocean. At times, almost nothing separates the tracks from all that endless water.

The clamour and lights of Los Angeles will come soon enough. The long journey complete, we will chug into Union, considered the last of the great railway stations. But for the moment, its art deco and Mission Revival charms can wait. As we clickety-clack around another big curve in the track, I could stay in this sunset forever.

Tim Johnson travelled as a guest of Amtrak, which did not review or approve this article.