Review - 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport AWD

A no-cost Argent Silver Metallic paint is supplemented by seven other optional colours ($900-$1,395) including our Sport tester’s Crystal White Tricoat. Other options in our Sport tester included Kona Brown Sauvage leather seats, 20-inch 12-spoke Diamond Cut alloy wheels and a Technology Package with 8-inch gauge cluster, head-up display, rear camera mirror and more. And there are plenty of other optional packages and stand-alone options available.

The XT5 first debuted with a 3.6-litre V6 engine making 310 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque and with a fuel economy rating of 12.9L/9.3L/100km (city/hwy). A model revision in 2000 made a new 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder the standard engine. It makes 235 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque and is a bit thriftier at 11.2L/8.7L/100km (city/hwy). The XT5 was the first model to adopt GM’s Electronic Precision Shift system, and this weight-saving, fly-by-wire system hooks up to 9-speed automatics with both engine choices. An AWD system that can shift 100 percent of the power to either front or rear axles also benefits from driver mode settings of Tour, AWD, Sport and Offroad.

They kept the V6 as an optional powerplant in the mid-range Premium Luxury trim and made it standard in this top-of-the-lineup Sport model. I was hoping that auto stop-start and cylinder deactivation, that effectively turns the V6 into a V4 during those long highway miles, would narrow the gap between the two fuel econo ratings. But added power for passing is always appreciated and, although we wouldn’t be hauling a trailer, the V6 also boosts towing ability to 3,500 lb from the four-banger’s 1,000 lb rating.

The 2023 Cadillac XT5 Sport complements the engine power with a little extra performance mojo, adding quicker responsive steering, red-painted Brembo brakes and a sport suspension with real-time damping control that can adjust the ride every two milliseconds depending on varying road and driving conditions. Now, we weren’t exactly slaloming through the Blue Ridge or the Tail of the Dragon on the way, but even on the interstate, added control and ride handling responsiveness can always be appreciated.

So, we headed south for fried green tomatoes in Charleston, strolls through the fountained parks of Savannah, the crack of the bat in Dunedin and long beach walks in Pass-A-Grille, Florida. There’s nothing like a few days in the saddle to really get to know a vehicle. And the XT5 did not disappoint. No problems, no drama, just easy cruising in a competent package of luxuries and comforts to suit any Cadillac fan.

Here are a few numbers. The 2,422 km trip to Florida -mostly highway miles with the occasional stop-and-go slowdowns and some futzing about in towns - used up 235 litres of fuel for a respectable 9.7L/100km (comb) fuel economy average. That cost $285.92 CDN. American gas is still cheaper than Canadian prices, working out to a $1.20 CDN/litre average once we did the metric and currency conversions.

We were still in Florida at the time of writing, so I expect the round trip to be about double - roughly 5,000 km, 470 litres and under $600 CDN in total.

To sum up, the 2023 Cadillac XT5 competes in a tough field against worthy rivals like the BMW X3, Volvo XC60 and Genesis GV70, to name just a few. There are rumours of a 2024 revised XT5, possibly only available in China, but speculation about the future is rife, especially with Cadillac’s commitment to an all-electric lineup by 2030.

But, for now, the 2023 XT5 soldiers on, providing its unique Cadillac blend of styling, luxury and included content availability in a user-friendly, five-passenger crossover.

Spring training may be ending in Florida, along with our stay. But we’re already looking forward to the driving the 2023 Cadillac XT5 back north and, hopefully, bringing a little spring sunshine and warmth back with us.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.