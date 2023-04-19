The miniskirt is a potent cultural symbol that endures (and Mary Quant never took credit for it)

When pioneering British designer Mary Quant died last week at age 93, it sparked a week of interesting debate about who actually invented the miniskirt.

Quant, who dressed the youthquake that arose out of swinging London in the 1960s, never tried to take credit. While the miniskirt was named after Quant’s own Mini Cooper — she thought car and skirt shared a design sensibility — she declared in her autobiography that the miniskirt craze was “started by young people.”

She always maintained that the clothes she made and sold out of her King’s Road shop, Bazaar, were inspired by girls in London slashing their own hemlines higher and higher in response to the conservative fashions of the 1950s. It is a textbook case of a trend trickling up from the streets. That is why it spread so far and so fast.

The miniskirt marked a major moment of democratization in fashion, representing a breath of fresh air and youthful exuberance with a punch of rebellion. Bazaar was the epicentre of the action: part shop, part place to listen to jazz, have a drink, hang out, see and be seen.

“During the 1960s, British-designed fashions largely dominated the West. London was considered the epicentre of youth culture and Mary Quant’s designs were seen by many as revolutionary,” says Eve Townsend, lecturer and director of the Fashion Research Collection at the Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Quant, with her signature angular Vidal Sassoon bob, was the midwife of the mod look, influencing women everywhere to dress in the new, defiant spirit. The model Twiggy embodied the era in Quant’s clothes, complete with go-go boots. At the height of the trend, Quant proclaimed that the ideal miniskirt hem was four inches below one’s bum. “They had a kind of ‘Look at me quality,’” she told Vogue in 1995. “They said life is great.”

The hemline shift had a huge impact, allowing women to move more freely through both their personal and professional lives. Quant’s exuberant fabrications helped, too.

“The use of bright plaids and stripes, oversized polka dots, graphic daisies and monochromatic ensembles allowed woman to visually take up space in the workplace,” said Townsend. She added that this clothing offered clues as to the wearer’s “stance on several issues that impacted women’s daily lives, including gender inequality and reproductive rights.”

The movement spread. Futurist French designer André Courrèges was busy giving the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture hives with his own determination to show some thigh. His 1964 Space Age collection crept above the knee, though the looks were still quite proper, anchored in structure and technical skill, finished with elegant accessories. When actors Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve began wearing Courrèges’ famous Trapeze mini dresses, it gave the French twist on the look a high-fashion seal of approval.

After the first flush of mod fashion, the miniskirt settled into the fabric of life, with hems rising and falling at intervals. Trends used to be much more cohesive, with consumers following them more faithfully than we do now.