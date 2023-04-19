The miniskirt is a potent cultural symbol that endures (and Mary Quant never took credit for it)

When pioneering British designer Mary Quant died last week at age 93, it sparked a week of interesting debate about who actually invented the miniskirt.
Quant, who dressed the youthquake that arose out of swinging London in the 1960s, never tried to take credit. While the miniskirt was named after Quant’s own Mini Cooper — she thought car and skirt shared a design sensibility — she declared in her autobiography that the miniskirt craze was “started by young people.”
She always maintained that the clothes she made and sold out of her King’s Road shop, Bazaar, were inspired by girls in London slashing their own hemlines higher and higher in response to the conservative fashions of the 1950s. It is a textbook case of a trend trickling up from the streets. That is why it spread so far and so fast.
The miniskirt marked a major moment of democratization in fashion, representing a breath of fresh air and youthful exuberance with a punch of rebellion. Bazaar was the epicentre of the action: part shop, part place to listen to jazz, have a drink, hang out, see and be seen.
“During the 1960s, British-designed fashions largely dominated the West. London was considered the epicentre of youth culture and Mary Quant’s designs were seen by many as revolutionary,” says Eve Townsend, lecturer and director of the Fashion Research Collection at the Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Quant, with her signature angular Vidal Sassoon bob, was the midwife of the mod look, influencing women everywhere to dress in the new, defiant spirit. The model Twiggy embodied the era in Quant’s clothes, complete with go-go boots. At the height of the trend, Quant proclaimed that the ideal miniskirt hem was four inches below one’s bum. “They had a kind of ‘Look at me quality,’” she told Vogue in 1995. “They said life is great.”
The hemline shift had a huge impact, allowing women to move more freely through both their personal and professional lives. Quant’s exuberant fabrications helped, too.
“The use of bright plaids and stripes, oversized polka dots, graphic daisies and monochromatic ensembles allowed woman to visually take up space in the workplace,” said Townsend. She added that this clothing offered clues as to the wearer’s “stance on several issues that impacted women’s daily lives, including gender inequality and reproductive rights.”
The movement spread. Futurist French designer André Courrèges was busy giving the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture hives with his own determination to show some thigh. His 1964 Space Age collection crept above the knee, though the looks were still quite proper, anchored in structure and technical skill, finished with elegant accessories. When actors Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve began wearing Courrèges’ famous Trapeze mini dresses, it gave the French twist on the look a high-fashion seal of approval.
After the first flush of mod fashion, the miniskirt settled into the fabric of life, with hems rising and falling at intervals. Trends used to be much more cohesive, with consumers following them more faithfully than we do now.
A big moment in shorter lengths came when Jackie Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Her Valentino wedding dress doesn’t look shocking today at a few inches above the knee, but it marked a major shift for high society.
In the 1970s, the look went rock ’n’ roll: think Debbie Harry in a skin-tight black mini. Madonna took it pop in the ’80s, at the same time as the “Working Girl” look — short skirts with power-shoulder blazers — took hold. The ’90s was a big moment for minis, from the Spice Girls’ Girl Power stage costumes to Alicia Silverstone’s plaid mini kilts in “Clueless” to Kate Moss’s elegant lingerie looks. There was a flurry of interest in the miniskirt when “Pretty Woman” came out, with Julia Roberts’ character pairing hers with thigh-high boots, a sex-forward power look that persists today.
The 2000s saw Paris Hilton raising hemlines in the clubs, a look copied by Abercrombie & Fitch fans everywhere. And on the runways, Tom Ford’s early 2000s Yves Saint Laurent minis gave way to Hedi Slimane’s rock-inspired looks at the same design house during his mid-2010s tenure at the helm.
“During the late ’90s, the mini was a staple on the streets and in the office. The Y2K era saw it in the clubs and on the red carpet,” said Townsend.
It girls have been playing with millennium comeback looks for a few years, but it was Miu Miu’s belted, supershort pleated minis of spring 2022 that were the harbinger of the next wave of miniskirt fascination. “Last summer it had a moment again, with midriffs and legs both in plain view,” said Townsend.
This summer seems more about shorts, on the runways and the streets. Lest we forget, those were a Quant innovation, too. Back then, they were called hot pants. She also brought the world go-go boots, coloured tights and playful berets, the idea of a shop as a multi-faceted social setting and accessible costume jewels.
“As a jewelry historian, I’ve enjoyed her use of bright oversized plastic accessories,” said Townsend. “The low price point of these items allowed many to participate in the purchasing and wearing of them. They were cheap, chic and incredibly fun.”
Quant’s passing is a good reminder that at its best, fashion adds to the cultural conversation — and brings its wearer a sense of fun.
Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes about style and culture. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com
When pioneering British designer Mary Quant died last week at age 93, it sparked a week of interesting debate about who actually invented the miniskirt.
Quant, who dressed the youthquake that arose out of swinging London in the 1960s, never tried to take credit. While the miniskirt was named after Quant’s own Mini Cooper — she thought car and skirt shared a design sensibility — she declared in her autobiography that the miniskirt craze was “started by young people.”
She always maintained that the clothes she made and sold out of her King’s Road shop, Bazaar, were inspired by girls in London slashing their own hemlines higher and higher in response to the conservative fashions of the 1950s. It is a textbook case of a trend trickling up from the streets. That is why it spread so far and so fast.
The miniskirt marked a major moment of democratization in fashion, representing a breath of fresh air and youthful exuberance with a punch of rebellion. Bazaar was the epicentre of the action: part shop, part place to listen to jazz, have a drink, hang out, see and be seen.
“During the 1960s, British-designed fashions largely dominated the West. London was considered the epicentre of youth culture and Mary Quant’s designs were seen by many as revolutionary,” says Eve Townsend, lecturer and director of the Fashion Research Collection at the Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Quant, with her signature angular Vidal Sassoon bob, was the midwife of the mod look, influencing women everywhere to dress in the new, defiant spirit. The model Twiggy embodied the era in Quant’s clothes, complete with go-go boots. At the height of the trend, Quant proclaimed that the ideal miniskirt hem was four inches below one’s bum. “They had a kind of ‘Look at me quality,’” she told Vogue in 1995. “They said life is great.”
The hemline shift had a huge impact, allowing women to move more freely through both their personal and professional lives. Quant’s exuberant fabrications helped, too.
“The use of bright plaids and stripes, oversized polka dots, graphic daisies and monochromatic ensembles allowed woman to visually take up space in the workplace,” said Townsend. She added that this clothing offered clues as to the wearer’s “stance on several issues that impacted women’s daily lives, including gender inequality and reproductive rights.”
The movement spread. Futurist French designer André Courrèges was busy giving the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture hives with his own determination to show some thigh. His 1964 Space Age collection crept above the knee, though the looks were still quite proper, anchored in structure and technical skill, finished with elegant accessories. When actors Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve began wearing Courrèges’ famous Trapeze mini dresses, it gave the French twist on the look a high-fashion seal of approval.
After the first flush of mod fashion, the miniskirt settled into the fabric of life, with hems rising and falling at intervals. Trends used to be much more cohesive, with consumers following them more faithfully than we do now.
A big moment in shorter lengths came when Jackie Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Her Valentino wedding dress doesn’t look shocking today at a few inches above the knee, but it marked a major shift for high society.
In the 1970s, the look went rock ’n’ roll: think Debbie Harry in a skin-tight black mini. Madonna took it pop in the ’80s, at the same time as the “Working Girl” look — short skirts with power-shoulder blazers — took hold. The ’90s was a big moment for minis, from the Spice Girls’ Girl Power stage costumes to Alicia Silverstone’s plaid mini kilts in “Clueless” to Kate Moss’s elegant lingerie looks. There was a flurry of interest in the miniskirt when “Pretty Woman” came out, with Julia Roberts’ character pairing hers with thigh-high boots, a sex-forward power look that persists today.
The 2000s saw Paris Hilton raising hemlines in the clubs, a look copied by Abercrombie & Fitch fans everywhere. And on the runways, Tom Ford’s early 2000s Yves Saint Laurent minis gave way to Hedi Slimane’s rock-inspired looks at the same design house during his mid-2010s tenure at the helm.
“During the late ’90s, the mini was a staple on the streets and in the office. The Y2K era saw it in the clubs and on the red carpet,” said Townsend.
It girls have been playing with millennium comeback looks for a few years, but it was Miu Miu’s belted, supershort pleated minis of spring 2022 that were the harbinger of the next wave of miniskirt fascination. “Last summer it had a moment again, with midriffs and legs both in plain view,” said Townsend.
This summer seems more about shorts, on the runways and the streets. Lest we forget, those were a Quant innovation, too. Back then, they were called hot pants. She also brought the world go-go boots, coloured tights and playful berets, the idea of a shop as a multi-faceted social setting and accessible costume jewels.
“As a jewelry historian, I’ve enjoyed her use of bright oversized plastic accessories,” said Townsend. “The low price point of these items allowed many to participate in the purchasing and wearing of them. They were cheap, chic and incredibly fun.”
Quant’s passing is a good reminder that at its best, fashion adds to the cultural conversation — and brings its wearer a sense of fun.
Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes about style and culture. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com
When pioneering British designer Mary Quant died last week at age 93, it sparked a week of interesting debate about who actually invented the miniskirt.
Quant, who dressed the youthquake that arose out of swinging London in the 1960s, never tried to take credit. While the miniskirt was named after Quant’s own Mini Cooper — she thought car and skirt shared a design sensibility — she declared in her autobiography that the miniskirt craze was “started by young people.”
She always maintained that the clothes she made and sold out of her King’s Road shop, Bazaar, were inspired by girls in London slashing their own hemlines higher and higher in response to the conservative fashions of the 1950s. It is a textbook case of a trend trickling up from the streets. That is why it spread so far and so fast.
The miniskirt marked a major moment of democratization in fashion, representing a breath of fresh air and youthful exuberance with a punch of rebellion. Bazaar was the epicentre of the action: part shop, part place to listen to jazz, have a drink, hang out, see and be seen.
“During the 1960s, British-designed fashions largely dominated the West. London was considered the epicentre of youth culture and Mary Quant’s designs were seen by many as revolutionary,” says Eve Townsend, lecturer and director of the Fashion Research Collection at the Creative School at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Quant, with her signature angular Vidal Sassoon bob, was the midwife of the mod look, influencing women everywhere to dress in the new, defiant spirit. The model Twiggy embodied the era in Quant’s clothes, complete with go-go boots. At the height of the trend, Quant proclaimed that the ideal miniskirt hem was four inches below one’s bum. “They had a kind of ‘Look at me quality,’” she told Vogue in 1995. “They said life is great.”
The hemline shift had a huge impact, allowing women to move more freely through both their personal and professional lives. Quant’s exuberant fabrications helped, too.
“The use of bright plaids and stripes, oversized polka dots, graphic daisies and monochromatic ensembles allowed woman to visually take up space in the workplace,” said Townsend. She added that this clothing offered clues as to the wearer’s “stance on several issues that impacted women’s daily lives, including gender inequality and reproductive rights.”
The movement spread. Futurist French designer André Courrèges was busy giving the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture hives with his own determination to show some thigh. His 1964 Space Age collection crept above the knee, though the looks were still quite proper, anchored in structure and technical skill, finished with elegant accessories. When actors Brigitte Bardot and Catherine Deneuve began wearing Courrèges’ famous Trapeze mini dresses, it gave the French twist on the look a high-fashion seal of approval.
After the first flush of mod fashion, the miniskirt settled into the fabric of life, with hems rising and falling at intervals. Trends used to be much more cohesive, with consumers following them more faithfully than we do now.
A big moment in shorter lengths came when Jackie Kennedy married Aristotle Onassis in 1968. Her Valentino wedding dress doesn’t look shocking today at a few inches above the knee, but it marked a major shift for high society.
In the 1970s, the look went rock ’n’ roll: think Debbie Harry in a skin-tight black mini. Madonna took it pop in the ’80s, at the same time as the “Working Girl” look — short skirts with power-shoulder blazers — took hold. The ’90s was a big moment for minis, from the Spice Girls’ Girl Power stage costumes to Alicia Silverstone’s plaid mini kilts in “Clueless” to Kate Moss’s elegant lingerie looks. There was a flurry of interest in the miniskirt when “Pretty Woman” came out, with Julia Roberts’ character pairing hers with thigh-high boots, a sex-forward power look that persists today.
The 2000s saw Paris Hilton raising hemlines in the clubs, a look copied by Abercrombie & Fitch fans everywhere. And on the runways, Tom Ford’s early 2000s Yves Saint Laurent minis gave way to Hedi Slimane’s rock-inspired looks at the same design house during his mid-2010s tenure at the helm.
“During the late ’90s, the mini was a staple on the streets and in the office. The Y2K era saw it in the clubs and on the red carpet,” said Townsend.
It girls have been playing with millennium comeback looks for a few years, but it was Miu Miu’s belted, supershort pleated minis of spring 2022 that were the harbinger of the next wave of miniskirt fascination. “Last summer it had a moment again, with midriffs and legs both in plain view,” said Townsend.
This summer seems more about shorts, on the runways and the streets. Lest we forget, those were a Quant innovation, too. Back then, they were called hot pants. She also brought the world go-go boots, coloured tights and playful berets, the idea of a shop as a multi-faceted social setting and accessible costume jewels.
“As a jewelry historian, I’ve enjoyed her use of bright oversized plastic accessories,” said Townsend. “The low price point of these items allowed many to participate in the purchasing and wearing of them. They were cheap, chic and incredibly fun.”
Quant’s passing is a good reminder that at its best, fashion adds to the cultural conversation — and brings its wearer a sense of fun.
Leanne Delap is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for the Star and The Kit, where she writes about style and culture. Reach her via email: leannedelap@hotmail.com