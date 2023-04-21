Met Gala anticipation is heating up, from guestlist speculation to skyrocketing ticket prices

Inflation has come for gala ticket prices: a (literal) seat at the table has risen to USD $50,000 from USD $30,000 last year. Citing the cost of living crisis, however, may not be the best move for a celebrity on a budget, since it's rumoured that turning down an invite once means you’re off the list forever. A terrifying threat!

Who are the Met Gala hosts this year?

This year’s co-chairs are writer and actress Michaela Coel, singer Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer (a noted fan, Wintour has called herself his "groupie") and longtime Chanel ambassador Penelope Cruz. Gen Z influencer Emma Chamberlain will be back this year to host the red carpet livestream along with TV personality La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg and “SNL” comic Chloe Fineman. We know we'll see them on the red carpet. Everyone else, however, is pure speculation.

Who’s on the guestlist for the Met Gala?

While we don’t know the guestlist until people actually arrive to make the trek up the Met’s grand staircase, tracking the pre-event rumours is half the fun. This year is particularly juicy because the event is being “scaled back,” which means the invite list is even tighter than it already was.

“Page Six” reported that Wintour is “banning” all Kardashian-Jenners — perhaps in reprisal for Kim's crime against fashion conservation last year, when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress and may have damaged it — but Kim’s reps have said that was false.

Others who won’t be waiting by the mailbox for their invite? Several celebrities, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Lena Dunham, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Demi Lovato and Lili Reinhart have spoken out less than enthusiastically about the Met Gala, which likely means they’re in fashion Siberia now in perpetuity. According to “Deadline,” actor Jonathan Majors, who was going to attend with Valentino, won’t be attending after his arrest last month on charges relating to domestic violence.

So who will be there? A few educated guesses include Taylor Swift, since she’s been spotted out and about in New York several times lately in between stops on her tour, and Rihanna may make her return, having skipped last year as she was about to give birth, though this year she may be too close to her second due date with her second child. You can count on a contingent of supermodels including Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Liu Wen, Adut Akech and Shalom Harlow, who were all in “Vogue’s” most recent Met Gala-focused issue, a harbinger of attendance to come.

You’ll also likely see a few Gen Zs of the moment — Jenna Ortega, perhaps, or Halle Bailey whose film “The Little Mermaid” comes out a few weeks after the Met Gala.

But until that magic first Monday in May, we’ll just have to keep guessing.