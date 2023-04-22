I’m new to golf and confused about clothing etiquette. Is it possible to look stylish on the course? Ask the Kit

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing men’s style questions. What are the best men’s shirts? What kind of suit should I buy if I’ll only have one? Send your Qs to ask@thekit.ca

I recently took up golf, but am having a hard time getting a read on the etiquette as it pertains to golf clothes. What key items should I invest in and do I really have to look like “Chet from Wells Fargo” to play the better courses? —Carter

While I’m sure Chet is a great guy, Carter, you’ll be happy to know that change seems to be afoot when it comes to fairway fashion.

“We don’t serve duck a l’orange in the dining rooms anymore, so I think the sport can finally evolve with the fashion trends as well,” jokes Ben Cowan-Dewar, co-founder and CEO of Cabot, which boasts not only Canada’s top-ranked course, Cabot Cliffs, but also a rapidly expanding portfolio of international golfing destinations.

Cowan-Dewar tells me he’s wearing one of Cabot’s new logo hoodies, something they now allow players to wear on the course. “We’ve actually never mandated what players wear at Cabot,” he says. “But I can confirm that the style has evolved significantly from the pleated trousers and mock-necks of old.”

Thanks to an explosion in popularity during COVID, the “gentleman’s game” is suddenly popular with a younger, hipper, more diverse demographic, who are not likely to embrace the sterile fits long associated with the sport. Recognizing the shift, a host of new brands have emerged and industry stalwarts like TaylorMade and FootJoy are dropping collaboration capsules with the likes of KITH and Todd Snyder to satiate the more stylish competitors.

Admittedly, not all courses adre as understanding as Cabot, and many, especially the private ones—think Augusta—still expect players to adhere to a dress code. But with the marketplace now loaded with stylish options, finding a collared shirt, belt and golf shoes with some personality is hardly a daunting endeavour.

Here’s how I’d go about piecing together a solid links look.

Footwear first

Even if the most successful part of your game is driving the cart, sporting the proper footwear is a must. Thanks to the advancement of sole traction patterns, you’re no longer limited to spikes, although they are still available. And the kicks grounding your swing can now also ground your outfit. Most of the major sneaker brands offer golf versions of their staple silhouettes, so if the old-school white Oxfords aren’t your jam, you can find a “golfified” version of your go-to kicks from Nike, Adidas or New Balance. Just make sure you’re not sacrificing comfort, support or grip for style points. And they have to be waterproof. It’s non-negotiable.