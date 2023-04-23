5 size-inclusive vacation essentials on Toronto body positivity influencer Roxy Earle's packing list

Just under five years ago, Roxy Earle was starring in Real Housewives of Toronto and had trouble finding stylish clothes that fit her size 12 body. “I remember I couldn't get anyone to make a dress for me," she says. "I was a run-of-the-mill, average size for a woman in our country, and I couldn't find clothes that I felt beautiful in.”

Finding fashionable plus-size clothing for glam occasions and filming days presented a challenge, but so did shopping for other purposes. "Every vacation, I was riddled with anxiety about what I was going to wear. I would go to multiple swimsuit shops,” Earle says. “Sometimes I could find an XL, but it wasn't stylish or the one I really wanted. I would end up buying it anyway because it was the only option that fit. This was my experience when preparing for vacations."

An entrepreneur and body positivity activist, Earle decided to take matters into her own hands. She recently designed a resort capsule collection in collaboration with Joe Fresh, called Hotel Roxy, which includes swimsuits and bikinis, breezy tunics and slinky nighties in sizes XS to 3X, and delicate sandals that run up to size 11. “I wanted to design clothes that feel light, airy, and fresh," she says. "There's a ton of stuff [out there] that feels very mature, especially in larger sizes, and I wanted clothes that felt youthful and feminine and flatter the body."

The line was inspired by Earle's travels to the Mediterranean, her favourite summer vacation destination. But this year, the soon-to-be mom of two is thinking Caribbean. “I'm going away somewhere tropical and beautiful, but I haven't decided where yet. I love Barbados and Mexico, and I always love a good jaunt to Miami.”

Wherever she goes, she stays true to her personal style, which she describes as laid-back luxury. “I'm not the girl who brings stilettos by the pool. I’ll wear a beautiful flat sandal and throw on a gorgeous caftan,” she says. "My goal is to celebrate as many body types as possible and to make people feel relaxed. Because when you feel comfortable, you feel confident."

Roxy Earle’s sunny weather essentials

JF X Roxy Earle swimsuit, sizes XS to 3X, $49, joefresh.com. SHOP HERE

“This chic one-shoulder cut-out swimsuit flatters the body by highlighting the waist and looks very glamorous on.”

Coola Tinted Sunscreen, $84, well.ca. SHOP HERE

“I like to wear minimal amounts of makeup and let my natural glow come through in warm climates. The tropics just do something to the skin and hair! A tinted moisturizer is an everyday essential when I'm on vacay. I love this one from Coola, it gives you coverage while also having SPF 30."