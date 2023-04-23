In Ontario’s cottage country, the back-roads are littered with ghost towns. What happened to them — and why?

The lakes of cottage country are lined with idyllic vacation homes that speak to joyful summers. Away from those properties, however, the back-roads are littered with the detritus of ambitions unrealized: ghost towns, communities that lived for a time and then perished.

As an author specializing in history, I’m drawn to exploring ghost towns — respectfully, as remains are generally on private land. Like many others, I’m interested in the sense of loss they represent. What happened to them? Why did they die, and where did the people go?

I try to imagine each community as it once was. In Ontario’s cottage country, that generally means rocky pastures and fields of grain, the whine of a sawmill, wagons rattling along rutted roads, weathered faces smiling and waving in greeting. It pains me to think of the many who gambled their futures on the failed promise that the forest could be transformed into thriving farms.

The few scattered remnants of these failed dreams — foundations here, a wearily leaning building there — are revenants of dead communities. For the curious, here are two Ontario ghost towns I recommend, where the drive is measured not in kilometres but in years travelled back into the past.

Swords, Ont. “Deprived of its lifeblood, Swords atrophied”

My introduction to Swords remains vivid, even decades later. During a cottage ramble, my siblings and I trekked along an abandoned railway bed (formerly the Grand Trunk Railway, now the Seguin Recreation Trail) and stumbled upon an abandoned general store in the ghost town, about a 20-minute drive from Parry Sound.

The paint was peeling, the front porch creaked ominously with age, faded signs hung from the walls. We learned the store was from a former community with the evocative name of Swords. You can imagine how this would fuel a young imagination. My interest in ghost towns was born.

Swords began in the 1890s as Maple Lake Station. The hamlet was huddled around the railway crossing, from which the sawmill on the shores of the nearby lake shipped lumber to market. Later, the name was changed to Swords, honouring the family that owned the general store and the Maple Lake Hotel.

In time, the mill shuttered. Deprived of its lifeblood, Swords atrophied. Most of the village is gone. But the general store that first captured my attention is still there, now undergoing a welcome but halting renovation as a residence. To the south is the school, built in 1904 and lovingly cared for as a community centre. A short hike east along the railbed will reward you with views of towering railway trestles spanning a ravine.

Spence, Ont. “Even the most stubborn farmer was forced to throw in the towel”