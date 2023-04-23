Here’s how much you’ll owe Revenue Canada if you don’t pay your taxes on time

Canadians might be feeling the squeeze with the income tax filing deadline fast approaching on April 30. (Technically, May 1 since April 30 falls on a Sunday.) Financial experts warn that while procrastinating on your return won’t get you thrown in jail, filing late with the Canada Revenue Agency comes with painful financial penalties.

According to the Government of Canada website, you can expect to get hit with an immediate five per cent penalty on whatever you owe, plus one per cent on every full month that you file late up to a maximum of 12 months.

“Really, that’s five per cent plus another 12 per cent potentially,” said Jamie Golombek, managing director of tax and estate planning at CIBC Private Wealth.

Those penalties can add up fast.

“Let’s say you are a gig worker, so you haven’t paid any taxes during the year, and at the end of the year, you owe $10,000 in taxes,” explains Golombek. Even filing your taxes one day late would result in a $500 fine, in addition to one per cent for every month that you don’t file.

Golombek says those penalties actually can double if it’s the second time you’ve filed past the deadline.

“In other words, if you’ve been charged a penalty in 2019, 2020 or 2021, the late filing penalty actually doubles to 10 per cent of the amount you owe, plus two per cent for every month that you file after the deadline to a maximum of 20 months,” explains Golombek.

On top of this, he adds, the CRA will compound daily interest on your unpaid tax balance, including the late-filing penalties.

This means that the longer you wait, the more you will have to pay. Ian Calvert, Vice President & Principal at Highview Financial Group, says the CRA charges you based on their prescribed interest rate, which is updated every quarter. Calvert says this rate currently sits at a whopping nine per cent.

Even if you don’t have all your information or are unable to pay what you owe right away, Golombek says you can estimate your income or deduction. “Then, when you get the correct amount in a couple of months, you can adjust your return, but at least then you’re going to get your return in by the deadline and avoid penalties.”