Rustic bars, crammed stages and tunes til dawn — why this southern destination is a music lover’s dream

Jimmy Buffett famously sang about “tourists covered with oil,” and “wastin’ away again in Margaritaville” — an easily decoded alias for Key West, Fl. Both phrases continue to contain a lot of truth: Tourists flock to the Florida Keys, and there is no doubt that Key West is a party town.

The main drag, Duval Street, is home to 43 bars, as well as drag clubs, assorted restaurants, and shops selling articles of clothing bearing incredibly racy mottos. Many more venues, including venerable spots like the Green Parrot Bar and Captain Tony’s Saloon, line nearby streets. And numerous cabana bars, beach bars and seafood-and-suds joints dot the rest of the 30 inhabited islands that make up the 204-kilometre stretch of the Florida Keys.

It’s technically illegal to drink on the streets in the Keys, but that law is almost universally ignored, especially in Key West. Some of the bars are open until 4 a.m.; some open at 10 a.m.

There are certainly higher-end restaurants and wine bars that feature music in a more elegant setting, but the vast majority of Florida Keys establishments are rustic affairs with busy bars, crowds of celebrants, and small, crammed stages for the ubiquitous musicians.

These are places like Sloppy Joe’s, with amorphous boundaries because folks are always spilling out onto the sidewalks outside the open windows. There’s Schooner Wharf Bar, where the furnishings appear to have been harvested from garage sales, and where the performers sit in a hut with a raised stage. And there’s the beer garden at the Florida Keys Brewing Co. in Islamorada, where people lounge in a space seemingly designed by devout fans of the Grateful Dead, while some of the most talented players in the Keys entertain.

You’ll see lots of well-lubricated folks, but seldom spotted are officers of the law or conflicts of any kind. The local musicians believe they know why: It’s the music.

Dave Feder, self-described “hillbilly flamenco” guitarist, is recognized as the godfather of the Florida Keys music scene. He believes that music, alive and well all over the Keys, has brought a sense of peace and harmony to this unique part of the state. “A good indication of the health of any society is its arts scene, and the arts scene is very healthy here right now,” he tells me when I visit in March.

It was not always so. Back in the ’30s, when literary legend Ernest Hemingway lived in Key West, there were plenty of bars, but the attractions beyond booze were mainly boxing (organized or not) and cockfighting. Those pastimes are gone, although the myriad of chickens descended from the battling birds roam freely on the streets of Key West, and the Hemingway Home and Museum remains one of the most visited tourist attractions in town.

But something changed. Fowl and fists were replaced by music, and the bar patrons loved it.

The vast majority of folks in the bars are visitors. But the vast majority of performers are local. And the Florida Keys is pleased to honour that homegrown heritage.