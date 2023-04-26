First Look - 2024 Buick Envista

After dropping the subcompact Encore from its lineup at the end of the 2022 model year, Buick has revealed its replacement for North America, the first-ever Envista.

For context, the Encore is still sold in China, where an all-new second gen model went on sale in 2020. This version was not sold in North America. The Envista is also ticketed for China, which was the site of its global reveal last August.

At any rate, for North America the Envista will slot below the recently facelifted Encore GX as Buick’s entry-level model. Both cars share a common architecture and powertrains and are built in the same plant in South Korea. And like the Encore GX, the Envista will be offered in three grades, Preferred, Sport Touring (ST), and Avenir.

Buick is slotting the coupe-like Envista below Encore GX to attract younger buyers to the brand. Reps at the reveal event told us that the Envista is aimed at buyers who are moving out of small crossovers and sedans and are seeking a stylish and tech-laden vehicle at a reasonable price.

To that end, Buick is limiting the configurability of the Envista and that starts with powertrains. Whereas the Encore GX is offered in both front and all-wheel drive with two transmission options, the Envista has one powertrain for all grades. A 1.2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that makes 136 horsepower and 162 lb-ft. of torque is paired to a six-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels only.

Full specs have not been released, but Buick says the 1.2 uses a turbocharger that reaches peak torque faster and for a longer duration for, “a fun and engaging driving experience,” according to a statement.

Buick also says this version of the engine uses fewer parts and is therefore lighter and produces better ride and handling, with reduced weight and greater efficiency. Final fuel economy numbers hadn’t been released at time of writing, but the company says the Envista should return 7.8 L / 100km combined (30 mpg).

Like other Buicks, the Envista receives the brand’s QuietTuning system that insulates the cabin from wind and tire noise. To aid in delivering a quieter and composed ride, a Watts Link suspension is standard on Avenir and available on ST.

On the design front, the Envista follows the path of the Encore GX with an appearance that draws heavily from the Wildcat EV concept. Like its sibling, the Envista features a forward-leaning nose, new Buick tri-shield badge, wide lower grille and thin LED checkmark headlights.