I was told that remote destinations were no place for a baby, but I took my one-year-old son on my high-altitude trek in Nepal

“Sano babu! Sano babu!”

The now-familiar refrain snakes through the tangled foliage choking the muddy path in front of me. One unsteady and awkward squat-walk under a downed tree later — calling to my husband, “Am I clear? Am I clear?” — I emerge to another crowd of admirers.

No, it is not my demonstration of clumsy strength, hefting a bulky 40-pound backpack up the side of a heavily wooded ridge, that has the locals stopping and asking to take my picture. It is the sano babu (the Nepali term of endearment for “small baby”) on my back that has captured the attention of every fellow trekker in the three days since we began our weeklong foray into the Kaski district of Nepal, our sights set on the Mardi Himal base camp.

Quickly becoming one of the country’s most popular treks, Mardi Himal is a peak easily accessed from Pokhara, the trekking epicentre of Nepal. A town synonymous with overpriced souvenirs and knock-off outdoor clothing, it’s also the place that nurtured my intrepid spirit, thanks to my parents’ decision to move my four siblings and me from a small B.C. town to Kathmandu in the early 1990s. From here, my parents would plan family vacations that involved traipsing along trails in the shadow of the Himalayas, replete with Snickers bars and Pringles, the promise of which buoyed us through any fatigue or boredom.

My father was always the more adventurous one, but it was my mother’s quiet bravery on these trips — I still remember her summoning up the nerve to cross a rickety suspension bridge over a vertiginous gorge — that ultimately instilled me with the courage to make this journey back to Nepal with my one-year-old son. The wild forests and peaks of the region mirror the wildness that lingers in my maternal heart.

Prior to becoming a mother, I found contentment scrambling up isolated peaks and navigating razor-sharp ridges in and around Banff, Kananaskis and Yoho. I spent holidays exploring far-flung destinations: I’ve camped in the world’s third largest cave in Vietnam, bathed rescue elephants in Myanmar and trekked solo to Everest base camp.

When I first became pregnant, I was told, by strangers and occasionally by well-meaning colleagues, friends and family, that my life as I knew it was over, that outdoor and remote spaces were hostile places for a baby. But I believe my greatest and most challenging adventures are just beginning.

The first leg of the journey to Mardi Himal from the village of Kande through to Australia Camp is a relentless climb, and the humidity wraps us in a thick coat. Occasionally, we catch glimpses of the valley, a lush carpet twisting through the shrouded peaks of the Annapurna range, a deep verdant green from the late monsoon storms that still threaten in the swollen clouds above our heads.

It’s not long before my son starts to attract attention. We are trekking in October during the Nepali holiday of Dashain, just before the tourist season begins to ramp up, so the majority of people on the trail are locals from Kathmandu. While it is not uncommon to see women and older children with babies strapped to their backs in the tiny villages that dot the hillsides here, it is unusual to see one perched in a pack on the back of a foreigner navigating a trekking route.

At every turn in the trail, we are met with exclamations of surprise and delight. The request for selfies with our son has my husband and me joking that we should start to charge for each photo as a way to fund our trip. When we stop for the night at Pittam Deurali, a collection of guest houses a few hours from the trailhead, we lose track of our baby in the captivated crowd.