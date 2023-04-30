Family-run vineyards, bucolic countryside, Southern hospitality: I get a taste of the ‘East Coast’s Napa Valley’

Our next stop, the boutique Greenhill Vineyards, is just a seven-minute drive away. Although many wineries in the region are mere moments apart, each offers something unique. Jed Gray, Greenhill’s general manager, tells us the gorgeous 100-plus acres we’re admiring have been a working farm since 1762, though focus moved from cattle to grapes when the land was bought by Wayne and Juanita Swedenburg in the 1980s. They planted Chardonnay, Riesling and Pinot Noir, making them some of the first vines in Northern Virginia.

When David Greenhill bought the vineyard in 2013, he continued to focus on the local terroir by planting more of what grows best in Virginia. The vineyard also inherited a herd of Charolais cattle, which you may spot grazing on the vast property. “What’s inside the bottle is the most important thing, though,” says Gray as we admire the panoramic views and mountainous vistas. “The surroundings are the icing on the cake.”

The 2019 Blanc de Blancs sparkling, done in the méthode traditionnelle, is a case in point, refreshing with bright acidity, as is the 2021 Petit Manseng, which won gold this year from the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition. “Manseng is an up-and-coming varietal in the area with high acidity, high sugars and nice tropical fruit,” says Gray, “though some have named Viognier the grape varietal of Virginia because it grows so well here.”

Onwards! A hilariously short five-minute drive later, we arrive at Cana Vineyards and Winery, a humbler stop where there’s a lot to love, including winemaker and vineyard manager Melanie Natoli, a physical therapist by training who started working in tasting rooms part-time when she first moved to Virginia. Then, in 2015, Natoli arrived at Cana, where they produce just under 3,000 cases of wine a year.

We sit down as she guides us through a tasting, starting with their 2021 Albariño. It’s poetry in a glass. Then we try the 2021 Rosé of Cabernet Franc, which is lovely, crisp and dry. “A big piece of who I am as a winemaker is rosé,” says Natoli. “We also do fantastic blends in Virginia, but this year bigger reds like Cab Franc were great for us.”

Based on my first tastes, I’d say you can’t go wrong with Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot or Viognier from Northern Virginia. These supporting characters in Old World wine traditions shine in the spotlight here.

Between sips, I spot the trophy shelves, dominated by the Virginia Governor’s Cup, which Natoli won in 2022. “In the past, the winner’s circle on stage was always a bunch of white guys in blue suits,” she says.

So last year, when she was awarded the grand prize, beating out 615 wines from over 100 Virginia wineries, she made sure to take the stage, wearing her new blue suit. In a way, Natoli reminds me of Virginia wine country — all grace and grit and well worth rooting for.

Amy Rosen travelled as a guest of Visit Loudoun, which did not review or approve this article.