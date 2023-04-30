How many years can I get a fixed-rate mortgage for in Canada?

The Canada-U.S. rivalry goes beyond sports: For years Americans have had the luxury of a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, an option almost unheard of in Canada.

Why is that?

Thirty-year fixed-rate mortgages are standard in the U.S., allowing homeowners south of the border the option to lock in the interest rate on their mortgage for a full 30-year term.

And while some Canadian lenders do offer fixed-rate terms for as long as 25 years, they come at a much higher interest rate. More common in Canada is the five-year fixed-rate mortgage based on a maximum 25-year amortization rate.

Canadians are more likely to find longer fixed-rate mortgage terms of up to 10 years. One of the biggest reasons longer-term fixed-rate mortgages are less common in Canada is that the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, or CMHC, will only insure your mortgage if you have no longer than a 25-year amortization period, meaning the total life of your mortgage cannot exceed 25 years.

Fixed-rate mortgages in Canada typically have terms between one to five years, says Andrew Thacke, a mortgage broker based in Ottawa. “When you do cross over the five-year mark, you have to then really commit for a long period of time.”

“A lot of people may want that extra five years of rate guarantee,” says James Laird, president of CanWise Financial and co-founder of financial comparison site Ratehub.ca. “The benefit of a longer term is that it takes away your interest-rate risk.”

For instance, as of April 27, the Bank of Montreal offered a six-year fixed-rate mortgage at 5.24 per cent, and a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage at 5.58 per cent. That’s compared with a five-year fixed rate of 5.54 per cent.

On the flip side, that could be concerning for some homeowners. Thacke says rates usually jump substantially when you start looking at fixed-rate terms longer than five years.

“As soon as you get over five years, the rates usually are really big, so that kind of takes away any desire for that.”