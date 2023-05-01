Health-care workers Annie and Ben, 33, can afford a bigger house. But is now the time as they look to grow their family?

Annie and Ben, both 33, are health-care workers and have a combined annual income of $260,000. They’re hoping to grow their family in the next couple of years and are thinking about upgrading to a larger home.

Their current mortgage on their semi-detached home in Pickering is $340,000 on a 10-year amortization. But with plans for a second baby, they’re considering purchasing a detached home valued between $1.3 million and $1.5 million to accommodate their growing family. They’re wondering whether it’s the right time to buy or if they should wait a little longer.

Annie and Ben are good savers, with $150,000 in their TFSAs. They also have $30,000 in Ben’s chequing account, which they saved for Annie’s maternity leave but didn’t end up using, as they found Ben’s salary covered their expenses. They now want to know what they should do with it.

Annie and Ben both contribute to their workplace Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP). But they say that they have avoided RRSPs “so we could have access to our money if needed, for example, for a down payment on a bigger house.”

“Should we be considering them as a savings vehicle as well?”

We asked the millennial couple for two weeks of their spending to see how they can financially plan for the future and their growing family.

The expert: Jason Heath, managing director at Objective Financial Partners.

Annie and Ben are good savers with a modest mortgage, but they plan to have a second child and take on more debt to move to a detached home. Their current mortgage is $340,000 on a 10-year amortization, but that could more than double on a larger home. I suspect they are likely paying around three per cent on a fixed mortgage that will likely be at a higher rate in the future. If they took on a $700,000 mortgage for their new home, they would need a 35-year amortization to maintain the same payments. If they wanted to pay off their mortgage by age 60, as an example, their monthly payment might need to be more than $3,700 per month if their mortgage rate was 4.5 per cent for the balance of the mortgage. They definitely have this extra cash flow in their budget, but it may prevent them from being able to max out their TFSA accounts — especially after having a second child.

That said, with $150,000 in their TFSAs, it may not be the end of the world if they have to scale back contributions. They could also use some of their TFSA savings to reduce the mortgage owing on their new home. Whether or not they should depends on how they are investing. Their TFSAs are in index funds and if they are relatively aggressive with stock exposure, I suspect the combination of high long-term returns and low index fund fees will probably be better than having a lower mortgage payment over the long run. A more conservative investor with higher fees might be better off using their TFSA for a larger down payment by comparison.

Annie and Ben could benefit from developing a long-term retirement plan on their own or with a professional to try to model out their future incomes, expenses, Annie’s maternity leave, child care and other children’s costs, mortgage, investments, HOOPP pensions and government pensions. The goal would be to determine how much home they can afford and how much they need to save. Will they downsize someday in the future? What about expected inheritances? Depending on their target retirement ages, their HOOPP pensions may easily cover their cost of living in retirement, given how much of their current after-tax spending goes to savings, child care and mortgage payments. In which case, they may not need to save as much to their TFSAs as they think. In fact, two retirees with lucrative DB pensions may not need to save much or anything for retirement (“may” being the operative word).