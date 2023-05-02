First Look - 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz is about to launch a new E-Class. The midsizer has been the heart of the Benz lineup for 70 years, but though the company won't confirm it this is likely the last one to be powered by gas. That makes it both a big deal and a bit of a farewell to a model that is a luxury staple around the world.

Though it might be the last, it really is new. That means longer, with a full two extra centimetres between the wheel arches leaving more room for passengers. There is more headroom, too, with Mercedes-Benz pushing up the roof by 5 mm.

There aren't many styling surprises here. From the side it looks much like the other three-box Mercedes-Benz sedans. The nose takes some cues from the electric EQE model, but it is still distinct. At the back, Mercedes-Benz engineers clearly had some fun; just look at those taillights with their super-cool LED interior highlight.

The latest E-Class will be tech-heavy, starting with the new Superscreen. One up over the Hyperscreen just launched in some of the Benz flagships, this whopper has a screen for the driver, the centre, and even the front passenger. Though the driver's screen is separate, and not part of the ensemble.

That front passenger can watch movies or stream other videos. Even conference calls, thanks to the new 5G system. While the driver can watch the screens when the E-Class is stopped, some magic tech blocks the driver's view when the car is moving.

The latest version of the MBUX interface combines what used to be multiple features into one single (more powerful) computer. That gives Benz programmers more flexibility and more capability.

It also lets them link more systems. This E will get active ambient lighting that can let you see the audio you're listening to. The system can now recognize commands without the "Hey, Mercedes" prompt, too.

Then there is the new AI. It can learn about your routines and then respond to them before you even ask. Things like automatically turning on the heated seats at 10 degrees because that's when you use them. Or automatically rolling down the car's window when you get to the same parking pass kiosk every morning. Cool.