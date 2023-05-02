These were the biggest beauty looks on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

It might be known as fashion’s biggest night out, but that doesn’t mean beauty takes a back seat. When it comes to preparing for the Met Gala, no detail is overlooked. There are skin treatments with the most in-demand facialists in the world, trims and colour touch-ups with the top hair pros in the business, lash and brow services, spray tans, mani-pedis and perhaps most importantly, endless discussions between the glam team and attendee about devising the perfect hairstyle and makeup to complement the overall vision.
Judging by the looks on display on those famous Metropolitan Museum of Art steps, all that hard work definitely paid off. Here, we round up the biggest beauty statements of the 2023 Met Gala.
Hair bows, particularly black ones, are having a moment. We spotted a slew of them at the Oscars back in March, then Hailey Bieber wore one a few days ago in an homage to Audrey Hepburn at a Tiffany event (how fitting) and last night, they were everywhere, from Sydney Sweeny’s O.T.T. tule version to Priyanka Chopra’s modern, deconstructed take. The romantic hair accessory did seem quite fitting considering the evening’s theme—Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty—recalling classic Chanel.
There’s something about an abridged fringe that feels very Paris in the ’20s, and thus very Chanel. Emily Ratajkowski teamed hers up with a black bow (double trend points there) while Lizzo contrasted textures, opting for straight bangs and a curly updo. And how darling did Olivia Rodrigo look with her subtly curled fringe?
Spring-y shades of pink and green made many appearances last night, most notably on the lids of Naomi Campbell, Eva Chen and Suki Waterhouse, the latter of whom sported the prettiest watercolour-esque eye makeup. This is your sign to try a little colour on your lids this season.
Black ribbons weren’t the only trending hair adornment of the night. Headbands were also huge. As demonstrated by red carpet hosts Emma Chamberlain and La La Anthony as well as rapper Cardi B, the accessory is best paired with bold earrings and silky smooth tresses.
The 30-centimetre plastic doll appears to have a choke hold on fashion right now. Not only is pink reigning supreme on runways and in the makeup aisle, but Barbie’s bouncy pony is also having a moment. Cue Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton donning ultra-high ponytails last night. (Notice how a strand of hair was used to cover the elastic for a more elegant feel.)
Rather than traditional crimson, it was all about pinky reds when it came to lipstick last night. Salma Hayek and models Liu Wren and Irina Shayk all rocked the hue, with Shayk even swiping it on her lids for a monochromatic makeup moment. A little softer and less serious than true red, the shade feels perfect for the warmer months, recalling a juicy slide of watermelon.
Sixties-style curved ends and a deep side-part give a bob cut a fun, retro twist. Just take it from Ashley Graham, who actually snipped her locks right before the event, and Margaret Qualley, another attendee who gets double trend points thanks to her watermelon pout.
Icy eyeshadow was seen sparkling up the lids of several guests, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kim Petras. After the resurgence of Y2K fashion, we should have known it was only a matter of time before the early aughts makeup trend plotted a comeback.
Head-turning statements are highly encouraged at the Met Gala and what could make a bigger statement than debuting a whole new look on the famous steps? That’s what Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard chose to do, respectively unveiling a shaved head, bleach-blonde locks and a bubblegum mushroom cut.
As far as nail art goes, the standout trend of the night was no doubt French tips (the evening did pay homage to a designer who spent most of his life in Paris, after all). Dua Lipa and Karlie Kloss opted for classic white, Jenna Ortega and EmRata went with dramatic black and Gabrielle Union matched her mani to her scarlet dress.
Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit.
