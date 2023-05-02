These were the biggest beauty looks on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet

Barbie ponytails

The 30-centimetre plastic doll appears to have a choke hold on fashion right now. Not only is pink reigning supreme on runways and in the makeup aisle, but Barbie’s bouncy pony is also having a moment. Cue Kendall Jenner and Paris Hilton donning ultra-high ponytails last night. (Notice how a strand of hair was used to cover the elastic for a more elegant feel.)

Watermelon lips

Rather than traditional crimson, it was all about pinky reds when it came to lipstick last night. Salma Hayek and models Liu Wren and Irina Shayk all rocked the hue, with Shayk even swiping it on her lids for a monochromatic makeup moment. A little softer and less serious than true red, the shade feels perfect for the warmer months, recalling a juicy slide of watermelon.

Flipped ends

Sixties-style curved ends and a deep side-part give a bob cut a fun, retro twist. Just take it from Ashley Graham, who actually snipped her locks right before the event, and Margaret Qualley, another attendee who gets double trend points thanks to her watermelon pout.

Silver shadow

Icy eyeshadow was seen sparkling up the lids of several guests, including Rihanna, Gigi Hadid and Kim Petras. After the resurgence of Y2K fashion, we should have known it was only a matter of time before the early aughts makeup trend plotted a comeback.

Shock transformations

Head-turning statements are highly encouraged at the Met Gala and what could make a bigger statement than debuting a whole new look on the famous steps? That’s what Florence Pugh, Jessica Chastain and Marion Cotillard chose to do, respectively unveiling a shaved head, bleach-blonde locks and a bubblegum mushroom cut.

French manis

As far as nail art goes, the standout trend of the night was no doubt French tips (the evening did pay homage to a designer who spent most of his life in Paris, after all). Dua Lipa and Karlie Kloss opted for classic white, Jenna Ortega and EmRata went with dramatic black and Gabrielle Union matched her mani to her scarlet dress.

Katherine Lalancette is the beauty and lifestyle director of The Kit. She writes about beauty and trends. Reach her on email at kl@thekit.ca or follow her on Twitter: @kik_tweets