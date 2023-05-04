First Drive - 2024 Buick Encore GX

Buick had several grades available for the drive, and I was directed towards an ST tester finished in Moonstone Gray Metallic with a Whisper Beige and black interior.

As far as looks are concerned, the Encore GX’s facelift, which incorporates several Wildcat EV design cues, has given the car a more up-market presence. Its front end, which retains the Wildcat’s prominent forward-leaning nose, slim checkmark LED headlights and wide open-mouth grille, is especially striking. It gives off a strong concept vibe and is a marked departure from the outgoing model.

The Encore GX is the first Buick to receive the brand’s all-new tri-shield logo and new tailgate name and wordmark badging, a pattern which will be repeated on the Envista and future models to come.

Buick is also segmenting the Encore GX by trim. The ST grade, for example, has 18-inch high-gloss black alloy wheels and lots of black trim, including wheel arches, front grille, rear bumper and diffuser and rocker panels.

On the inside, the biggest change is a redesigned display system where the instrument cluster and multimedia screens are now housed in one panel. Totalling 19 inches, the display features an eight-inch configurable instrument cluster and an 11-inch multimedia touchscreen.

Other changes include restyled climate control switches, embroidered ST headrest logos and new seat designs and stitch patterns. The ST also receives a grade-specific flat-bottomed steering wheel, along with standard heated front seats, heated steering wheel and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

All grades also come standard with the Buick Driver Confidence package, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, IntelliBeam auto high-beams and more.

For the drive, Buick plotted a route north from our Birmingham hotel that consisted of local and arterial roads in a loop that took roughly 90 minutes to complete.

Generally, the Encore GX impressed this writer, specifically its sharp design update, revamped interior with gorgeous digital displays and better materials. The outgoing Encore GX was a pleasing enough car to ride around in, but the aesthetic overhaul the 2024 model has received puts it light years ahead of its predecessor.

I also find the Encore GX to be reasonably spacious and comfortable, for a small crossover, with ample leg, head, and shoulder room to accommodate my 6-foot frame in both the front and rear seats. The driving position feels good, and while there isn’t a great deal of seat articulation and bolstering, I find the driver’s seat to be quite comfortable. Given its tall-riding design, the Encore GX’s big greenhouse also provides for very good outward visibility.

As for the drive, well, it’s adequate. There’s no getting around, however, the fact the 1.3-litre turbo is a tiny engine that doesn’t provide much performance. Is it fine in normal everyday traffic like I encountered in Michigan? Yes, but on-ramp merging on busy highways, which I did not experience during my drive, can require some quick acceleration. And the Encore GX is not quick.

Even on arterial roads with higher speed limits, such as Woodward Avenue that runs north from downtown Detroit to its suburbs, the Encore GX feels slow unless the throttle is really matted. Even then, the 1.3-litre turbo takes a while to get the car up to speed.

It’s a better story for ride quality, though, thanks to liberal application of Buick’s QuietTuning, which consists of sound deadening measures and materials that do a reasonable job of shushing wind and tire noise. The Encore GX’s short wheelbase makes its ride a bit choppy by nature, but Michigan’s pockmarked roads didn’t upset it too much, at least in normal driving conditions.

Overall, the 2024 Encore GX is compelling option for those in the small crossover market, if style, technology, and standard content at a reasonable price, but not performance, are must-haves.

2024 Buick Encore GX pricing:

Preferred FWD – $29,649

Preferred – $31,649

ST – $33,299

Avenir – $36,079

The 2024 Buick Encore GX goes on sale in late spring.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.