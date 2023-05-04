These are the prettiest Mother’s Day gifts to really make her day

Moms are forever at the top of the list of people we’ll go all out for. While flowers and breakfast in bed cover the Mother’s Day bases, surprising her with something beautiful to unwrap is always a welcome gesture. We’ve rounded up 11 stylish and thoughtful presents that are sure to put a smile on her face as she goes about her day, whether she’s a fashion enthusiast or a talented home chef.
A spa day makes an excellent gift, but there’s something especially relaxing about recreating the experience at home. Enhance the self-care ritual with an uplifting bath oil, like this one from Olverum, which features a heavenly aromatic concoction of Siberian fir needle, eucalyptus and lavender. A little goes a long way: You only need a tiny bit — half a capful — to experience its intensely hydrating effects.
Mother’s Day gifts don’t get more classic than a gorgeous fragrance. This limited-edition Nina Ricci scent is fresh and comforting all at once, combining crisp apple and zesty lemon with floral notes of tiny white blooms, wrapped up in white musk and vanilla.
This ultra-soft, relaxed-fit cashmere cardigan makes an excellent wear-with-anything piece for those brisk spring days that require light layers. Available in black and oatmeal, it’s a timeless closet staple that will serve her well year-round.
If she loves to host, a fabulous cutting board is not only a practical gift but a conversation starter. This speckled Fredericks and Mae board is upcycled from solid-coloured cutting boards and doubles as a presentation piece. Plus, it’s made from professional-grade plastic, so it’s built to last.
A toiletry case upgrade is an underrated but always appreciated gift, especially when there’s an added personal touch. Trade in her worn-out makeup pouch for this beautiful Italian leather cosmetic bag lined with silk, from Canadian designer Ellie Mae. You can customize it with hand-painted letters and symbols, including flowers, pups and even cheeky western-inspired cowboy boots.
If you really want to make an impression, gift her a luxurious version of something quotidian that she might not purchase for herself, like a very fancy lip balm. Clé de Peau’s longwear lip treatment has a lovely natural rose scent, contains SPF 25 and keeps lips soft and supple — she’ll think of you every time she swipes.
If you really want to treat the baker in your family, consider splurging on an appliance adored by home cooks and professional pastry chefs alike. In a new vibrant fuchsia shade, this tried-and-true stand mixer includes a premium accessory pack that does everything from perfecting meringues to making pizza dough from scratch.
Heartfelt gifts that aren’t cheesy can be hard to find, but this coffee-table book is as sweet as it gets. Photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank’s Mother & Child compiles her emotional portraits of 70 pairs of mothers and children, including icons like Carolina Herrera and Aerin Lauder, and the bright pink cover is a stunning focal point in any room.
Even a mom with the most selective taste will appreciate a simple yet elegant addition to her jewelry collection, like this floating pearl ring. Featuring two cultured freshwater pearls on a sterling silver band, the metal of the moment, it can be worn alone for a minimalist feel or stacked with her favourites.
Nothing heralds spring quite like the tulip, and this gloriously colourful scarf brings together 23 prime specimens illustrated by artist Aline Honoré, on Hermès’ signature buttery soft silk twill with rolled edges.
Is she a lover of fashion-forward design and big into designer bags? A chic charm that expresses personality is a great way to personalize her favourite accessory. Loewe’s anthurium resin bag charm, part of the Spanish fashion house’s botanical-inspired spring/summer 2023 collection, is a unique gift that’s equal parts elegant and fun.
When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more
Melissa Fejtek is a freelance contributor to The Kit and the Star, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @itsmelissaliliana
