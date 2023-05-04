These are the prettiest Mother’s Day gifts to really make her day

A toiletry case upgrade is an underrated but always appreciated gift, especially when there’s an added personal touch. Trade in her worn-out makeup pouch for this beautiful Italian leather cosmetic bag lined with silk, from Canadian designer Ellie Mae. You can customize it with hand-painted letters and symbols, including flowers, pups and even cheeky western-inspired cowboy boots.

For luscious lips: Clé de Peau Beauté Protective Lip Treatment, $88, sephora.com. SHOP HERE

If you really want to make an impression, gift her a luxurious version of something quotidian that she might not purchase for herself, like a very fancy lip balm. Clé de Peau’s longwear lip treatment has a lovely natural rose scent, contains SPF 25 and keeps lips soft and supple — she’ll think of you every time she swipes.

For next-level baking: KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in Hibiscus, $470, kitchenaid.ca. SHOP HERE

If you really want to treat the baker in your family, consider splurging on an appliance adored by home cooks and professional pastry chefs alike. In a new vibrant fuchsia shade, this tried-and-true stand mixer includes a premium accessory pack that does everything from perfecting meringues to making pizza dough from scratch.

For a sweet read: Assouline Mother & Child, $207, farfetch.com. SHOP HERE

Heartfelt gifts that aren’t cheesy can be hard to find, but this coffee-table book is as sweet as it gets. Photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank’s Mother & Child compiles her emotional portraits of 70 pairs of mothers and children, including icons like Carolina Herrera and Aerin Lauder, and the bright pink cover is a stunning focal point in any room.

For a subtle statement: Birks Essentials ring, $400, maisonbirks.com. SHOP HERE

Even a mom with the most selective taste will appreciate a simple yet elegant addition to her jewelry collection, like this floating pearl ring. Featuring two cultured freshwater pearls on a sterling silver band, the metal of the moment, it can be worn alone for a minimalist feel or stacked with her favourites.

For a hit of colour: Hermès scarf, $550, hermes.com. SHOP HERE

Nothing heralds spring quite like the tulip, and this gloriously colourful scarf brings together 23 prime specimens illustrated by artist Aline Honoré, on Hermès’ signature buttery soft silk twill with rolled edges.

For a playful touch: Loewe Anthurium Resin Charm, $590, holtrenfrew.com. SHOP HERE

Is she a lover of fashion-forward design and big into designer bags? A chic charm that expresses personality is a great way to personalize her favourite accessory. Loewe’s anthurium resin bag charm, part of the Spanish fashion house’s botanical-inspired spring/summer 2023 collection, is a unique gift that’s equal parts elegant and fun.

When you make a purchase through the links in this article, we may earn a small commission. Our journalism is independent and not influenced by advertising. Learn more

Melissa Fejtek is a freelance contributor to The Kit and the Star, writing about beauty and lifestyle. Follow her on Instagram: @itsmelissaliliana