Bordeaux travel for gourmands: Try a French twist on dim sum, have the best canelés, and yes, sip world-famous wine

The first thing many people do when they get to Bordeaux, France, is leave it. Who can blame them? The city is at the centre of a world-famous wine region, so most travellers just drop their bags and head to Haut-Médoc, Graves or Sauternes.
But on your next visit, save time to spend in the city itself. Thanks to a wealth of new restaurants, bars and cultural experiences (plus a high-speed train that can whisk you from Paris to Bordeaux in just two hours), the wine capital of France is more alive and intoxicating than ever, as I learned on my latest trip.
Summer is an especially enjoyable time to visit, with the Bordeaux Fête le Vin taking place this year from June 22 to 25 on the banks of the Garonne (and other pre-festival events happening across the city in the same month). Here’s what to add to your future travels here.
Dim sum doesn’t top the typical list of things to eat in French wine country, but this tiny restaurant/cocktail bar is a great place to unwind, especially since the kitchen is open until 1 a.m. The dim sum ranges from the traditional (har gow, shumai) to more French-inflected fare, like scallop and shrimp pockets in a fluffy sea urchin foam, or bao buns filled with Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese. The cocktail menu also looks eastward for inspiration, with drinks like tequila-spiked Hong Kong tea and sake negronis.
Most fine-dining restaurants in Bordeaux require elaborate place settings and dinner jackets, but chef Gilbert Okoin’s space is easy and intimate — the entire restaurant is the size of a studio apartment. Despite this petiteness, Okoin practices the delicate art of haute cuisine through both lunch and evening tasting menus, offered at a relatively affordable 59€ or 80€. Dishes are always a surprise but might include anything from perfectly executed duck breast to mushroom granita and truffle-topped scallops.
There’s certainly a “when in Rome” reason for visiting La Cité du Vin. It’s the region’s dedicated wine museum, cataloguing the varietals, regions and characters that birthed the Bordeaux we know today. Even the design reflects wine history — it resembles a decanter, with a curving gold exterior, a soaring tower and more than 32,000 square feet of exhibition space within it. Swirl up from floor to floor, where you’ll find introductions to terroirs, tales of ancient wine trades and current trends. At the top, the tour will end at a panoramic tasting room.
If bottles of Merlot and Malbec aren’t already overloading your suitcase, stop into France’s largest independent bookstore, in the heart of Bordeaux, for gifts and souvenirs. Founded in 1896, the shop is located in the same building where French philosopher Montesquieu once lived, and today, stacks are spread out across 29,000 square feet. You can thumb through a book or two by Montesquieu, or browse a wide selection of children’s books, comics, travel logs and English-language collections.
While any of the city’s restaurants will offer excellent sweet treats, skip dessert and go get a canelé. It’s an essential Bordelaise snack, made with a mix of rum, vanilla, egg, butter, sugar and flour, then baked until dense and custardy, with a glassy, caramelized exterior. While the best canelé in Bordeaux is a contentious question, La Toque Cuivrée is widely accepted as one of the most impressive places for pastries.
At this theatrical, high-energy brasserie, the plates are large, the wine pours freely, and the atmosphere is rowdy and joyful. Almost everything on the menu, including the oysters, beef tartare and pâté-topped crusty bread, is worth considering, provided you’re not on a diet. Don’t skip the tiny fried shrimps, caught by one of the last fisherman in the city, and the metal bowls packed high with duck fat fries. If you can, bring friends — there’s a wine cave in the basement where parties of six can dine among a full cellar of bottles.
Kate Dingwall travelled with some trip support from Vins de Bordeaux, which did not review or approve this article.
