Bordeaux travel for gourmands: Try a French twist on dim sum, have the best canelés, and yes, sip world-famous wine

The first thing many people do when they get to Bordeaux, France, is leave it. Who can blame them? The city is at the centre of a world-famous wine region, so most travellers just drop their bags and head to Haut-Médoc, Graves or Sauternes.

But on your next visit, save time to spend in the city itself. Thanks to a wealth of new restaurants, bars and cultural experiences (plus a high-speed train that can whisk you from Paris to Bordeaux in just two hours), the wine capital of France is more alive and intoxicating than ever, as I learned on my latest trip.

Summer is an especially enjoyable time to visit, with the Bordeaux Fête le Vin taking place this year from June 22 to 25 on the banks of the Garonne (and other pre-festival events happening across the city in the same month). Here’s what to add to your future travels here.

For French-accented dim sum: Madame Pang

Dim sum doesn’t top the typical list of things to eat in French wine country, but this tiny restaurant/cocktail bar is a great place to unwind, especially since the kitchen is open until 1 a.m. The dim sum ranges from the traditional (har gow, shumai) to more French-inflected fare, like scallop and shrimp pockets in a fluffy sea urchin foam, or bao buns filled with Fourme d’Ambert blue cheese. The cocktail menu also looks eastward for inspiration, with drinks like tequila-spiked Hong Kong tea and sake negronis.

For excellent food in an unstuffy atmosphere: Porte Quinze

Most fine-dining restaurants in Bordeaux require elaborate place settings and dinner jackets, but chef Gilbert Okoin’s space is easy and intimate — the entire restaurant is the size of a studio apartment. Despite this petiteness, Okoin practices the delicate art of haute cuisine through both lunch and evening tasting menus, offered at a relatively affordable 59€ or 80€. Dishes are always a surprise but might include anything from perfectly executed duck breast to mushroom granita and truffle-topped scallops.

For exploring wine history: La Cité du Vin

There’s certainly a “when in Rome” reason for visiting La Cité du Vin. It’s the region’s dedicated wine museum, cataloguing the varietals, regions and characters that birthed the Bordeaux we know today. Even the design reflects wine history — it resembles a decanter, with a curving gold exterior, a soaring tower and more than 32,000 square feet of exhibition space within it. Swirl up from floor to floor, where you’ll find introductions to terroirs, tales of ancient wine trades and current trends. At the top, the tour will end at a panoramic tasting room.

For souvenirs from a historic shop: Librairie Mollat