The must-visit places to eat, drink and explore in Washington, D.C., the easy-to-reach capital

Washington, D.C., is a classic school-trip destination for good reason, offering close-up views of America’s past and power. Its multitude of monuments include, of course, the White House in living colour, as well as the National Mall, the National Archives (home of the original Declaration of Independence), and dozens of museums and galleries (many free to enter).

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, many recognized what was almost lost, and tourism to the city has been on the uptick ever since. From the expansion of the Recreation Pier at the Wharf, which includes the new Pendry Washington DC hotel, to the reimagining of the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum, if I could use one word to describe Washington, it would be immersive. And when I visited in March, I realized it’s as easy to reach as it is to enjoy — a non-stop flight from Toronto can get you there in under 90 minutes. Here are some of my top picks for your next visit.

For a walk to remember: The Tidal Basin Loop Trail

D.C. is especially pretty in springtime, with nearly 4,000 trees blushing pink along the Tidal Basin — part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival (about mid-March to mid-April), which attracts 1.5 million visitors each year. But the city is also temperate and walkable year-round, and this loop, about a 3.4-kilometre path around the basin, makes for a leisurely stroll. Not only will you see iconic landmarks like the Thomas Jefferson Memorial, the Washington Monument and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, but there are also hordes of paddleboaters in the sparkly basin, and happy tourists licking ice creams and taking selfies along the path.

For a knee-slapping night: The DC Improv

While politics are no laughing matter, you will probably bust a gut laughing at the DC Improv, which opened in 1992 and has hosted everyone from Jerry Seinfeld to Margaret Cho. Book ahead for headliners like Moshe Kasher, who kill it with off-the-cuff audience interactions and hilarious stories of childhood trauma. There’s also a full menu, from local lump crab cake sandwiches to “totchos supreme,” so you can make it dinner and a show. (The tater tots are seasoned with Old Bay — it’s a Maryland thing.)

For a day of discovery: The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum

There are almost 20 Smithsonian museums and galleries in Washington, almost all of them free. Especially worthwhile are the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the National Museum of American History (home to Julia Child’s Cambridge kitchen in real life) and the Renwick Gallery (featuring modern takes on American crafts). Also not to be missed is the impactful and always-packed United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, which marks its 30th anniversary this spring. Book a timed ticket (it’s free) and wind through the three floors of first-person accounts in audio, videos, photos, letters and artifacts. It’s eerily quiet for such a bustling building as you learn about the rise of Nazism and the “Final Solution,” a horrific history lesson that’s important to never forget.

For amazing brunches: Immigrant Food and Zaytinya

Washington is an incredible food town with heart. Immigrant Food, by acclaimed chef/restaurateur Enrique Limardo, is D.C.’s first “cause-casual” restaurant, bringing immigrant cooks and their flavours to the fore. On the brunch menu, try the Turkish eggs, or shakshuka and naan. Equally noteworthy is Zaytinya, one of the many restaurants from humanitarian José Andrés. This one is focused on fresh shared plates that reflect the regional diversity of Greek, Lebanese and Turkish cuisine, like charred eggplant pide, smoked mushrooms with dates and toasted walnuts, and tzatziki with ethereal pita for dipping.