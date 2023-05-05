Play coronation dress-up with our royal paper dolls

The royals have always relied on clothing to communicate — and an occasion like today’s coronation is no exception.

In fact, it’s the ultimate showcase of this ancient strategy. Consider the glimpses the family has already shared of Charles’ red velvet “Robe of Estate,” a hand-me-down from his grandfather’s coronation, meticulously conserved and practically screaming, “I am a symbol of continuity.” Pair that with the 362 year old crown he’ll be coronated with and you won’t be able to miss the message of stability (and sustainability) they’re keen to project.

It is not, however, the King who fashion watchers will be eyeing closely. That dubious privilege is accorded to Camilla, the Queen Consort, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales — and would have included Meghan Markle if she had decided to attend.

When it comes to the Queen Consort’s outfit, we’ve got a few details already. Camilla has had her own new robe made to match Charles’. It will exquisitely embroidered in gold with sentimental symbols, including a lily of the valley — a nod to the late Queen’s favourite flower — and a delphinium to represent both her own birth month of July and a blossom Charles loves.

What Camilla will wear underneath that, however, is less clear. There’s a good chance it will be white, a colour favoured by other queens on their coronation days, and almost certainly long and embroidered, her go-to style for formal occasions. If nothing else, it will be designed to distinguish her from the guests, who have been instructed to forgo the regalia of past ceremonies for a more casual, day wedding / business casual sort of dress code. Even Camilla’s crown, created for Queen Mary in 1911, will be pared back, dodging controversy by removing the contested Koh-i-noor diamond.

But the real style magnet for this event will be the Princess of Wales, whose power to drive fashion frenzies has its own name, “the Kate effect.” While many royal watchers are hoping for a “tiara moment” from her, it’s much more likely we’ll get a fascinator — and very likely we’ll get a flower crown, despite the rumours.

This is not Kate’s day, so expect to see her take a leaf from the same playbook she’s used at other big royal events where she’s not the main character, like Meghan and Harry’s wedding. For that occasion, Kate re-wore an Alexander McQueen outfit in a pale shade yellow. For the coronation, she will likely wear a similar silhouette, possibly from the same designer, one of her go-tos. Given the significance of the event, she will likely wear something new.

If we’re sure about anything, however, it’s that Kate and other royal women will pay tribute to the Windsor dynasty through their jewelry, wearing pieces that have been passed down from the Queen, for example, or deeper cuts from the family’s vast collection of spectacular pieces.

Sarah Laing is a Toronto-based freelance contributor for The Kit, writing about about celebrity and culture. Follow her on Twitter: @sarahjanelaing