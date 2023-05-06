On the eve of the coronation, my whirlwind tour of the U.K. gives me a taste of enduring royal sentiment

The Thames, the longest river in England, is often called “liquid history.” Flowing through London, the waterway has brought in a lifeblood of trade, from Roman to recent times. And it will be flowing, as always, right by Westminster Abbey on coronation day, May 6, when the Archbishop of Canterbury places St. Edward’s heavy crown on King Charles III. Many thousands will gather to see the grand procession back to Buckingham Palace.

But tonight, the Thames is carrying me away. As I climb to the ninth deck of my luxury ship, the wind screams around me as I wonder where the river ends and the sea begins. It’s the first night of our 15-day “British Isles Explorer” cruise aboard the Viking Venus, which will take us from the bottom of the United Kingdom to the absolute top.

The itinerary, which can also be done in reverse, spans the U.K.’s four countries, also stops in Ireland and finishes in Norway. It’s a whirlwind tour, on the eve of a long-awaited coronation, that promises to give me a taste of the royal sentiments that endure here. And sailing seems the best, most traditional way to experience this — in keeping with the historical custom of monarchs, who approached all the corners of the kingdom by water.

On our first night, we emerge from the Thames, round the Isle of Thanet at England’s southeastern corner, and dock the next morning in the shadow of Dover’s famous white cliffs.

Our first shore excursion brings us to Canterbury, where a tour guide leads our group along a small meandering river called, a little too grandly, the Great Stour. We join the crush of shoppers along High Street, popping into stores selling kitschy coronation souvenirs, like cookie tins beaming with Charles’ soon-to-be monarchical countenance.

We can’t leave the cathedral city without a stop at its defining landmark: Canterbury Cathedral, a UNESCO World Heritage site founded in 597, all soaring buttresses and vaulted barrel ceilings. It’s the home church for Justin Welby, leader of the Church of England, who isn’t hanging around town today — and of course will be doing his duties in London during the coronation. But I learn Canterbury will celebrate in small, charming ways, like closing the streets for a Big Lunch, when friends and neighbours will gather for potlucks to toast the new king.

As we set sail again, the Viking Venus moves past heavy traffic in the English Channel, a fascinating mix of ferries and freighters. We cruise along for a whole day, enjoying balcony views of all the action, along with on-board lectures from Patrick Jephson, once Princess Diana’s closest adviser (and a character in the hit Netflix drama “The Crown”).

After rounding Land’s End (the southwest corner of England), we spend a day in Dublin, then cross the Irish Sea to the town of Holyhead on the island of Anglesey, Wales. You could say this northern end is the Welshest part of Wales. More than 70 per cent of the people here speak Welsh at home, and the nationalistic identity is strong.

Wales has long had a complicated relationship with England and the Crown. For centuries, the Welsh have pushed for greater autonomy. Charles had his investiture as Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, not far from here. And William and Kate spent the first years of their marriage in a small village on Anglesey, the remoteness seeming to provide some measure of insulation from an overheated British press.

London is just four hours by train — Holyhead is the end of the line — but it feels like a world away. North Wales is still, largely, a wild land. The red dragon remains the proud symbol of this country. It’s a place where legends persist, where you could still believe ancient fire-breathing monsters might live just inside the mist.