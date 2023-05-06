Kate and Camilla looked great. King Charles changed his coronation outfits like he was in a rom-com montage. Our full fashion analysis

Love the monarchy or not, they put on a heckuva show. The coronation of King Charles III was a grand display of maximum pomp that was enough to lure many of us out of bed at 5 a.m. to be swept up in the ancient rituals of sceptres and stones of destiny, horse choreography, golden carriages and some very sparkly crowns.

Matching the coronation splendour with the public mood in Britain right now — a cost of living crisis paired with grumbling about the relevancy of the Royal Family in a modern world — meant that the trickiest part of this first coronation since Elizabeth’s 70 years ago involved ensuring that the fashion messages presented a modernized monarchy.

The Palace walked the line between tradition and modernity in clothing quite successfully. At coronations’ past, the peers of the realm all showed up in their heirloom velvet and ermine coronation robes. This time, only a fraction of the nobles in the land won an invitation — the tickets went instead to ordinary citizens of notable public service — and the toffs were told to leave their coronets and capes in storage. The dress code was daytime formal, also observed by heads of state and foreign royals. The efforts at inclusion meant faith leaders from across the religious spectrum were also invited to reflect modern Britain and the Commonwealth.

This sartorial strategy also had the benefit of making King Charles and Queen Camilla stand out.

Seeing King Charles do as many changes as a fashion montage in a rom-com was fascinating, but since it was done in the context of an elaborate two-hour religious service, it had real gravitas. The King arrived in the Robe of State, a rewear from this grandfather, George VI’s 1937 ceremony. Underneath, he wore the Crimson Coronation tunic and Royal Navy trousers to add military flavour to the mix as Head of the Armed Forces. When his robes were removed for the anointment ceremony, he wore a simple cream Turnbull & Asser silk overshirt: the stripping down of all the regalia showed his humility before God. You can’t get more literal in fashion than that.

The King continued his commitment to recycling parts of his coronation wardrobe, donning pieces like the embroidered gold silk Supertunica from his grandfather under the Golden Imperial Mantle which dates back to George IV from 1821. These are known as Coronation Vestments. He also wore his grandfather’s Coronation Glove.

Each piece he was handed, from the glove to the ring to the Sceptre, Orb and Rod holds specific symbolism. Seldom do accessories in life hold so much meaning and history and tradition. These rituals were the key to letting the King’s subjects, and the hundreds of millions of broadcast viewers the world over, a way into the understanding the ceremony. But it was the King’s clear emotion that really sent the message of humility in the face of all this history. The King’s powers today are symbolic, but that he wears his responsibilities with such earnestness was moving indeed.

Queen Camilla also met the moment in style. From her impeccable makeup — something she usually doesn’t wear in any kind of substantive manner — to her golden-tinged hair and that perfectly judged Bruce Oldfield gown, she looked the part. It could have read as bridal, but the creamy effect of the colour, the rich embroidery and elegant fit made it regal. We know Camilla as more down-to-earth than most of the Royal Family, but the seriousness of the occasion was upheld by the heft of her symbolic wardrobe. Her Robe of State was the one Queen Elizabeth II wore in 1953. Her Crown was a rewear from Queen Mary. In recycling coronation gear, the pair both made an effort to exemplify their commitment to (let’s face it, relative) thrift and sustainability.

All eyes, of course, were on Kate, Princess of Wales. The Waleses have been colour-coordinating heavily of late, a show of unity in a family rocked Prince Harry’s content creation. Kate went for white (the traditional colour all nobles usually wear to coronations) and twinned with daughter Charlotte, 8, in matching Alexander McQueen dresses. Kate’s was a gown, worn beneath the Garter Mantles all senior working members of the Royal Family wore (save those wearing military uniform). Charlotte’s was an elegant little cape dress; perfect for her age, it also denoted her station.

Kate and Charlotte also wore matching headpieces, by milliner Jess Collett x Alexander McQueen. These were not just beautiful but strategically brilliant. In the old days, all noble women and princesses would have worn a tiara or a coronet (a minicrown) to the ceremony. But since the daytime formal decree effectively meant no tiaras (these are for nighttime wear, in specific circumstances, or for formal coronations), then Kate and Charlotte gave us the glamour look we were all expecting, but the crystals meant they were simply technically excellent headpieces.