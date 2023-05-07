Should Stacey, 31, buy another property, travel or pay off debt?

Despite owning real estate, Stacey may be able to take advantage of the First Home Savings Account (FHSA) if buying a home to live in is a goal for her. You can qualify and be considered a first-time homebuyer if you did not, at any time in the current calendar year or in the preceding four calendar years, live in a qualifying home you owned.

If she is considering buying another rental property, it seems pretty easy for her to pay off her remaining $3,000 student loan debt and be done with it. Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) student loans are interest free for full-time students, but interest is payable for graduates like her.

Saving up to travel may not be a bad idea. I am a big fan of experiences over buying stuff. I have dealt with three cases this week of people dying or becoming terminally ill at relatively young ages. It causes me to reflect on the advice to save up to fund retirement until you are 95 years old. Not everyone makes it there. If Stacey’s finances are in good shape, travelling is a luxury she can justify, especially given she chooses to work a part-time job on weekends to bring in extra cash.

Spending in week one: $234. Spending in week two: $247.

Take-aways: Following Heath’s advice, Stacey says she will look into “treating my rental property as a tax-free principal residence, as the conversion to the rental property was done in 2022.”

“As an immigrant child, there is always a fear of not having money,” she says, adding that she currently has $40,000 in stocks and will look into purchasing more and putting more money into her RRSP.

“I have not considered contributing to an RRSP due to my government pension with OMERS, but I do like the idea of receiving an additional $4,300 in returns,” she says.

Stacey says she will aim to travel more and enjoy her money but added that she “used to work with seniors and saw firsthand the struggles of those who did not have enough saved for retirement.”

“Therefore, I believe it is important to take advantage of all opportunities to save for the future, including contributing to an RRSP.”

Are you a millennial living in Toronto or the GTA who needs help with saving your money? Be a part of #MillennialMoney and email galsharif@thestar.ca

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca