Can you survive on Canada’s government pension alone in retirement? Experts say you might be surprised

But not a lot of people know exactly how CPP works and how much they will get, says Marques, a certified financial planner and director at Open Access Ltd. in Toronto.

“Federal pensions are great as a supplemental layer, but a retirement it does not make,” she says. “I think people just hear about a pension plan and think, ‘I’m taken care of, all these deductions are coming off, I don’t need to worry.’ ” It’s that thinking, she adds, that’s preventing people from doing their due diligence and research.

If you’re like McCabe and staring down a short tunnel to retirement with only CPP and OAS, what are your options?

Maximize your benefits

If you can, work beyond 65. Marques says that if you can work until 70 years, you can get the maximum CPP and OAS. “Both will be augmented, which is quite helpful because the CPP will be augmented by 42 per cent by age 70, and OAS will be augmented by 36 per cent.”

That could add several thousands of dollars to your annual income, depending on your contributions. The maximum CPP payout in 2023 for those who are 65 is $1,306.57 per month and OAS is $691, for $23,970.84 a year.

Getting the maximum CPP amount depends on how much and for how long you contributed and when you decide to apply for it. Maximum OAS is decided by how long you lived in Canada after age 18.

It all depends on how much you make and how many years you contributed. If you’re curious about how much you’ll get, you can check your My Service Canada Account.

Look into the Guaranteed Income Supplement

If you’re single, divorced or widowed and your retirement income in 2023 is less than $20,952 a year, you could get a maximum of $1,032.10 a month or $12,385.20 yearly with the GIS.

Using your home for a reverse mortgage

Marques says to look at assets like a paid-off home. That can be used for a reverse mortgage where you could get up to 55 per cent of the value of the home, which is repaid when the home is sold.

“For individuals who are not as concerned about keeping that property in the family after they pass, then that’s a means of accessing equity,” she says. “It’s an option if you’re comfortable with doing a reverse mortgage and you don’t have to worry about interest while you’re taking the money.”

Another option, if you have a home, is to get creative, says Rubach, an adviser and president of Rubach Wealth in Toronto.

“If you own a house, get creative and rent a room, rent the garage, rent something,” she says. “It’s getting creative and proactive before catastrophe hits.”

If you don’t have a house, both Marques and Rubach say it can be harder to live off of CPP and OAS, especially in places with very high rent. An option is to move somewhere cheaper.

Leveraging a whole life insurance policy

Marques says a whole life insurance policy could provide additional retirement income. Permanent life insurance policies, which provide a death benefit to beneficiaries, can also build up cash values within them that you can borrow. That means you’ll have money during your lifetime that will be repaid when the policy is paid out on your death.

Moving back in with the kids

Marques has been seeing elderly parents moving in with their kids upon retirement, pitching in with the rent or other living expenses. All of this depends on whether everyone gets along.

When asked about public long-term care homes where the fees are lower than for-profit homes, both experts say it’s an option, though Rubach says government cuts could affect the services offered.

McCabe has run her numbers and feels confident she can live off CPP and OAS, having seen her parents do it. Her apartment is rent-controlled and she’s hoping to save up enough to put a down payment on a condo for $250,000 in the next year or two. She expects to pay it off before she retires at age 70.

“I’m hearing impaired, and hearing aids are expensive,” says McCabe. They cost anywhere from $1,000 to $4,000 per device, according to House of Hearing and AudioSense Canada. The majority of that cost is out-of-pocket.

“So you’re always behind an eight ball financially speaking, because there’s a lot of output for whatever disposable income you may have and were saving. So since I was 16, all I’ve been doing is essentially saving until the next crisis occurs.

“I am lucky to live in a city though,” she adds. “This is one of the reasons I don’t want to move if I don’t have to, because there are a lot of social services and community services for low-income people, including low-income seniors.”