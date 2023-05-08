Review - 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

Other standard equipment with the Pathfinder Rock Creek includes LED headlights and taillights, heated front seats, heated leather steering wheel, heated outside mirrors, 10-way power driver’s seat, ProPILOT Assist, 8-inch multimedia display, wired Apple CarPlay / Android Auto and more.

Of note, the tester Nissan Canada loaned me for this review comes with no optional equipment apart from a $300 paint charge for its Baja Storm exterior finish.

From an appearance perspective, the off-road kit the Pathfinder Rock Creek is outfitted with exudes a ruggedly handsome, yet capable vibe. When I first drove the fifth gen Pathfinder in 2021 I thought that its boxier, more upright proportions and 1980s call-backs (three-slot grille, blister fenders, diagonal C-pillar) were a welcome departure from its rather anonymous predecessor, and that feeling grew as I spent time in the Rock Creek.

This Pathfinder looks like it really wants to get away, preferably to a place where there aren’t any paved roads. While it is also available in Obsidian Green Pearl ($300), Glacier White and two-tone Baja Storm / Super Black Metallic ($950), I think Baja Storm suits the Rock Creek aesthetic best.

On the inside, the Rock Creek’s spacious cabin is well-equipped with an attractive and straightforward layout that puts everything within easy reach of both driver and passengers. Its finishes, including leatherette seating trim, are nice to look at and pleasing to interact with, as are the other plastics and soft-touch surfaces that line my tester’s console, dashboard, and door trims. Much like its exterior design, I was impressed with the design and functionality of the Pathfinder’s cabin when I first encountered it, and my feelings haven’t changed. It’s one of the best in its segment, in my view.

As for content, because it lands exactly in the middle of the Pathfinder range, the Rock Creek is well stocked, but it isn’t loaded, per se. If one is in search of items such as leather seating, heated second row seats, a wireless charge pad and wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they’re not available on the Rock Creek.

However, all of these, except for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, can be had on Pathfinder grades above Rock Creek.

Space, comfort, and utility are strong suits for the Pathfinder generally, and they remain so with Rock Creek. With a 6,000-pound towing capacity and up to 2,280 litres of cargo space with second and third row seats folded flat, plus seating for up to eight, Rock Creek offers just as much practicality as other Pathfinder grades. Third-row seating remains tight for adults, but getting back there is relatively easy.

On the road, the Pathfinder Rock Creek delivers robust performance that can be enhanced when its 3.5-litre V6 is running on premium fuel. On 91 octane, the V6 produces 295 hp and 270 lb-ft., an increase of 11 hp and 11 lb-ft., respectively.

Even without splurging for pricier gas, the V6 delivers strong acceleration and hauls the 2,089 kg (4,605-pound) Rock Creek with plenty of zip, at least as far as a three-row, eight-passenger SUV is concerned. Handling in everyday driving situations feels responsive with direct steering and a stiff body structure that rides quietly and doesn’t become floaty or willowy over rougher tarmac.

One aspect that I really love, as I noted in 2021, is Nissan’s decision to ditch the CVT from the outgoing Pathfinder and replace it with a traditional automatic transmission. The nine-speed gearbox used in the current Pathfinder delivers quicker acceleration, more precise shifts, better fuel efficiency, and is much easier to modulate with the accelerator pedal than the whiney, rubber-banding CVT of old. Once again, I commend Nissan for doing the right thing for Pathfinder customers.

A few caveats before wrapping up here. First, a lack of time unfortunately prevented me from testing the Rock Creek off-road, and two, because I drove it in mid-winter, my tester wasn’t equipped with all-terrain tires which diminished my interest in taking it off-road.

The next time I drive one, however, I’ll be sure to pick a warmer spot in the calendar for some off-roading fun. With that said, my test coincided with some snow-covered roads, which the Rock Creek’s 4WD, snow mode setting, and Michelin winter tires handled with ease.

My notes reveal few complaints. Do I wish the Rock Creek came with wireless CarPlay and a wireless smartphone charger? Yes, and ventilated seats would be nice to have also, but the absence of these items are not deal-breakers, and they’re not the focus of Rock Creek, besides. Off-roading is the appeal here, not modern automotive conveniences.

Overall, I think the Pathfinder Rock Creek should find a lot of favour with shoppers in the mid-size SUV segment, who may not be off-road enthusiasts, but perhaps own a cottage, or tow a trailer or a boat, and are looking for a vehicle that can handle moderate dirt roads and trails.

The Pathfinder may be approaching 40, but with the addition of Rock Creek, the rugged, go (almost) anywhere attitude of its youth is very much alive.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.