First Drive - 2023 GMC Canyon

The midsize pickup truck segment, once largely given up for dead by several manufacturers, is currently hotter than a three-dollar pistol. No fewer than four all-new models are on tap from different brands this year, ranging from Detroit stalwarts to the top sales dog Tacoma. One of the first to appear? A fresh GMC Canyon, complete with a powerful new engine and a variety of trims to suit an array of personal tastes.

You know how some kids rummage through the closets of their bigger siblings, trying to find a cool outfit or a better pair of shoes? That’s essentially the tack taken by the Canyon, which has – erm – borrowed the engine from big-bro Sierra and tuned it to its liking. Gone are the V6 and diesel options, replaced with a 2.7L turbocharged four-cylinder making 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft of torque, all hooked to an 8-speed automatic and four-wheel drive. Unlike its midsize cousin at Chevy, which offers the same engine in three different states of tune, all trims of the Canyon show up with a single selection of power – the best one.

Sampling an Elevation trim on a series of crowded paved highways and twisty simple dirt roads confirmed this was the right decision. It was easy to goose one’s way around traffic choked by construction bottlenecks before turning onto a loose gravel surface which showed off the truck’s willingness to act with a personality larger than its cylinder count. The mill doesn’t offer much in the way of aural gratification but this is the reality of most four-banger engines.

All trims – Elevation, Denali, and AT4 – not only get the primo power tune but they also get equal face time in terms of height and stance. Where other brands make customers pay extra to amp the visual aggression via a factory lift and flared widetrack fenders, GMC simply installs these cues as standard kit on its Canyon. It’s a trick that works, making the truck as symmetrical as moth wings and creating one of the best-looking trucks from The General in good spell.

Heading north into the Blue Ridge Mountains, we grabbed the keys to an AT4X trim, which is essentially an AT4 with the yassification cranked up an extra 75 percent. This truck is jacked a further one inch skyward compared to other Canyons, enabling 10.7 inches of ground clearance and a 36.9-degree approach angle. Rubber shows up as LT285/70R17 mud terrains (that’s 33-inches for those who speak Offus-Roadus), while at each corner of the AT4X one will find the fantastic DSSV dampers from the wizards at Multimatic.

Much digital ink has been spilled about those suspenders since they first showed up on a GM truck about five years ago – and rightly so. These off-road wonders use separate spool valves for compression and rebound, meaning the unit can regulate the damper’s fluid flow depending on demand. During extreme off-road use, a third valve delivers additional compression damping plus yet another separate rebound valve up front. In plain English, this explains why we could send the AT4X suspension into full yaw over a jump but enjoy the pillow-like ‘fwump’ of a landing which didn’t break our spines. The drive home from the trail is also a comfortable as it gets.

Front and rear electronic locking diffs on AT4X can make the difference between getting through that slippery obstacle or calling for a tow truck; a quintent of drive modes deliver markedly different throttle maps off-road, including a Terrain mode which enables smooth low-speed one-pedal driving. Skid plates are on hand in case you misjudge those rocks. GM is king of the camera game, with views up the wazoo for lane changing and trailering but takes things to the next level with a pair of underbody cameras which are perfect for spotting one’s way through a rocky off-road trail. Equipped with washer jets, these initially seemed like gimmicks until they proved their worth whilst your author was trying to pick his way around boulders the size of a compact car.