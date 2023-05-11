I vowed never to travel with my mother again. Then, a trip to the Galapagos helped heal our fractured bond

The blue-footed boobie gently tapped each of his feet onto the white sand of North Seymour Island in the Galapagos Islands. My mother and I watched in awe as he danced to charm his potential mate, and she tapped my shoulder twice, gleefully gesturing to a crisp video she shot of the scene. Afterward, we walked arm in arm, revelling in our connection to the planet and its precious beings.

It may sound like a garden-variety mother-daughter scene, but this moment of affection came after decades of shouting. The last time we travelled together was to Hong Kong 15 years before. That trip was marred by shrieking fights and vicious silences, and I vowed never to travel with her again.

But much has changed since then: I’m nine years sober, and my mother recently turned 70. Surprisingly, I found myself wanting to spend more quality time with her.

Now, on this February trip, the Galapagos was helping to bring us together and put aside our long-standing mother-daughter issues. In fact, it fostered a happy eight nights together aboard a micro-cruise ship, the Ecoventura Evolve. Ordinarily, such close quarters would be a recipe for disaster. But my mother and I also share a deep love of nature, and exploring Ecuador’s famously biodiverse archipelago would grant us the rare chance to see wildlife we’ve never seen before, in their own habitat, at close range.

Offering an abundance of awe to anyone who visits, the Galapagos seemed like a destination with the potential to heal invisible fractures, I thought — and there’s some science to back up my theory.

In the book “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life,” psychology professor Dacher Keltner explained that feeling awe comes with numerous health benefits, including the production of the hormone oxytocin, which promotes trust and bonding. The focus of awe, he wrote, snaps us into the power of now; it “brings us joy, meaning, and community, along with healthier bodies and more creative minds.”

My mother and I locked into the present as we watched the spectacles of the mating season: a male frigatebird peacocking with its theatrical red-throat pouches, and a colour-shifting Christmas iguana appearing like a punk rocker with an electric-green mohawk.

As we watched an iguana bob his head three times in his own mating ritual, my mother confided abruptly, “I wish I spent more time with your a-gong (Mandarin for grandfather).” My grandfather had died a few years earlier, though my mother had never shared her feelings about it. In our family, we didn’t speak about our feelings, and her unexpected vulnerability pulled at a bit of my heart I didn’t know existed.

During our excursions off-ship, my mom continued to reveal parts of herself I had not known or fully understood before. She shared her sadness at moving half a world away from her cherished family in Taiwan, all the way to Kansas, to create a better life for my brother and me. I had never considered her sacrifice.

It was easy to find pockets of privacy — there were rarely more than 20 people on each island our expedition yacht visited at any given time. Being surrounded by nature seemed to have a relaxing effect on my mother, inspiring her to tell me more than she would when we were cabin-bound. She shared how the playful sea lions of the Galapagos reminded her of Nono, the little grey pup she left behind when she moved to America.