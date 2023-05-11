I vowed never to travel with my mother again. Then, a trip to the Galapagos helped heal our fractured bond

The blue-footed boobie gently tapped each of his feet onto the white sand of North Seymour Island in the Galapagos Islands. My mother and I watched in awe as he danced to charm his potential mate, and she tapped my shoulder twice, gleefully gesturing to a crisp video she shot of the scene. Afterward, we walked arm in arm, revelling in our connection to the planet and its precious beings.
It may sound like a garden-variety mother-daughter scene, but this moment of affection came after decades of shouting. The last time we travelled together was to Hong Kong 15 years before. That trip was marred by shrieking fights and vicious silences, and I vowed never to travel with her again.
But much has changed since then: I’m nine years sober, and my mother recently turned 70. Surprisingly, I found myself wanting to spend more quality time with her.
Now, on this February trip, the Galapagos was helping to bring us together and put aside our long-standing mother-daughter issues. In fact, it fostered a happy eight nights together aboard a micro-cruise ship, the Ecoventura Evolve. Ordinarily, such close quarters would be a recipe for disaster. But my mother and I also share a deep love of nature, and exploring Ecuador’s famously biodiverse archipelago would grant us the rare chance to see wildlife we’ve never seen before, in their own habitat, at close range.
Offering an abundance of awe to anyone who visits, the Galapagos seemed like a destination with the potential to heal invisible fractures, I thought — and there’s some science to back up my theory.
In the book “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life,” psychology professor Dacher Keltner explained that feeling awe comes with numerous health benefits, including the production of the hormone oxytocin, which promotes trust and bonding. The focus of awe, he wrote, snaps us into the power of now; it “brings us joy, meaning, and community, along with healthier bodies and more creative minds.”
My mother and I locked into the present as we watched the spectacles of the mating season: a male frigatebird peacocking with its theatrical red-throat pouches, and a colour-shifting Christmas iguana appearing like a punk rocker with an electric-green mohawk.
As we watched an iguana bob his head three times in his own mating ritual, my mother confided abruptly, “I wish I spent more time with your a-gong (Mandarin for grandfather).” My grandfather had died a few years earlier, though my mother had never shared her feelings about it. In our family, we didn’t speak about our feelings, and her unexpected vulnerability pulled at a bit of my heart I didn’t know existed.
During our excursions off-ship, my mom continued to reveal parts of herself I had not known or fully understood before. She shared her sadness at moving half a world away from her cherished family in Taiwan, all the way to Kansas, to create a better life for my brother and me. I had never considered her sacrifice.
It was easy to find pockets of privacy — there were rarely more than 20 people on each island our expedition yacht visited at any given time. Being surrounded by nature seemed to have a relaxing effect on my mother, inspiring her to tell me more than she would when we were cabin-bound. She shared how the playful sea lions of the Galapagos reminded her of Nono, the little grey pup she left behind when she moved to America.
“I wish I could have hugged him one more time,” she said. Her adorable dog died before she could return to Taiwan, years later, to visit. We spent hours watching sea lions roughhouse on rocks and pirouette underwater.
Another day, we boarded our inflatable Zodiac for a boat safari of Bartolomé Island, a small islet formed from volcanic eruptions. It’s the most photographed island in the Galapagos, noted for features like Pinnacle Rock, a 374-foot lava formation that resembles a massive shark tooth tilted to the sky.
“A penguin!” my mom shouted, amazed to witness one of the world’s rarest and endangered penguins, which have established a small colony on the islet. The little Galapagos bird, much smaller than its Arctic relatives, made an impressive hop up a steep rock face to escape a nipping sea lion as my mom and I squealed. Luckily, Galapagos penguins aren’t usually food for these sea lions, our naturalist Fernando Sanchez reassured, and we laughed in relief.
“That bad sea lion reminds me of you as a teenager!” my mother joked. And she was right: I transformed into a little monster in the middle of high school, ditching class, shoplifting and running away from home.
My mother had graduated from law school in Taiwan but, after immigrating to the U.S., surrendered her dream of practicing. Instead, she balanced a series of full-time jobs so I focus on activities — piano, Chinese school, Kumon — to boost my college application. If all went well, I was on a trajectory to an elite university, but her high hopes were washed away by my wave of sudden teenage rebellion.
Now, many years later, cruising in the Pacific Ocean, far from our everyday lives, I was struck by a feeling of compassion and tenderness for my young mother, who sacrificed her happiness for an unappreciative little brat like me. Of all the things that astonished me on these islands, this was the perspective I least expected.
Later, we boarded a Zodiac for a safari around Caleta Tortuga Negra (Black Turtle Cove), a mangrove estuary. Sofía Darquea, our other naturalist, noted that mangroves are the superheroes of the ecosystem, which we could see reflected in the plentiful wildlife swimming below — baby sharks, golden rays, turtles of all sizes — and pink flamingos flying above. Then, a sea lion joined us onboard.
“Sea lions love jumping up and taking a rest on our deck,” explained Darquea. “It’s a nice, sunny break in the middle of the ocean.” Instead of rushing back to our cabin, my mother and I decided to do as Galapagos sea lions do and join the goofy stowaway for a bask in the sunshine.
There was no shortage of awe through the rest of our trip, as we scrambled over basalt rock to marvel at nursing baby sea lions, watched 700-pound tortoises mate, and searched for baby hammerhead sharks in our Zodiac. The feeling somehow opened up a space for an intimacy deeper than anything my mother and I had felt together in decades, and within that, we began to reforge a long-lost connection.
We’re already planning our next trip together.
Kaila Yu travelled as a guest of Ecoventura, which did not review or approve this article.
