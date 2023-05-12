First Drive - 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is an important vehicle for Alfa for a number of reasons; Alfa Romeo – like so many other brands – has plans to electrify their line-up, and the Tonale luxury compact crossover is their first foray into that world. It’s also their first entrant in the competitive subcompact/compact luxury segment, one that by Alfa’s own admission, is set to continue to grow at a fever pitch – to the tune of 231 percent by 2025.

With a base MSRP of $44,995 for the gas version and $54,995 for the plug-in hybrid (PHEV), it’s also the least expensive way to get into an Afla and if all goes to plan, should open up a whole new segment of buyers for the brand. So, yeah – there’s quite a lot riding on the (admittedly quite cool-looking) shoulders of this baby Italian crossover.

It is indeed very “Italian”, starting with where it’s built: Alfa’s Pomigliano production facility just outside of Naples, Italy. That factory has existed since before even Fiat owned the brand and while that may seem like a trivial thing, if there’s one thing Alfa knows how to do, it’s tap into their heritage when it comes to designing and engineering their cars.

Even the Tonale, an entry into a new segment, wasn’t going to make the grade without the requisite Alfa-ness. You can see it in the way they’ve shaped the LED DRLs – squinting shows hints of the old 147 and 155 sedans – the “telephone dial” wheels with red brake calipers behind them, and the way the rear fascia gets a full-length light bar. Alfa says it’s designed to recall the modern Brera hatch; for me, I couldn’t help but see a callback to the 164, a unique forward-looking design from the ‘80s. The classic Scudetto grille and mirror caps with Italian flags painted on them just screams Alfa, as does the Verde Fangio (green), Rosso (red) and Misano (blue) paintjobs. The classic Alfa serpent emblem remains, but on the PHEV model it appears in certain areas with its head replaced by an electrical plug. Get it?

The Tonale rides a little lower than the likes of the BMW X1 or Mercedes-Benz GLA, but that’s the point; by Alfa’s own admission, they really wanted the Tonale to look like a tall hot hatch and if we’re honest, how much ground clearance does someone with a subcompact crossover really need? The result is a crossover that looks suitably squat, ready to dispatch the curves if not the backcountry.

Inside, the new Tonale continues the Alfa trend of designing interiors that provide a flash of modernity, but are more of a black-tie affair. The dash of our tester has a splash of brushed silver here and bright trimwork there, but it is mainly a deep black affair. Alfas are drivers’ cars and they don’t want to distract too much from that; case in point: at 12.3 inches, the gauge cluster display is larger than the infotainment display, which measures 10.25". The reason? Simple. In a driver’s car, the instruments are what matter most, less so the widgets on your media screen (or UConnect 5 and wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) though those can be customized to your liking. There are also supplementary gauges for oil pressure and power meters. The standard digital gauge cluster has multiple styles including “Classic”, styled to look just like the analogue gauges found on classic Alfas – heritage, remember?

In addition to looking classic-cool, the interior also offers the most front- and rear legroom and storage behind the rear seats in the segment; there’s actually more room behind the Tonale’s rear seats than there is in Alfa’s own (larger) Stelvio because that SUV gets such a steep rake to its rear window.