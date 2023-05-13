Travel has helped me see my daughter more clearly. By stripping away everything familiar, all that’s left is her

When she was six, we flew to the Riviera Maya. I was impressed by how cheerfully fearless she was when we swam in cenotes or snorkelled along a reef, and bemused by how she cleverly worked out she could order chocolate cake from room service. But it was on the flight home, when my glued-to-my-hip kid said it was OK that the airline didn’t seat us together, that I realized how travel was shaping her.

Psychology studies say family travel can expand a kid’s world, helping them become more empathetic and adaptable while boosting their creativity and imagination. As we set off sailing again and the years and countries went by, we saw this in action.

In Fiji, Maia was captivated by the compassionate women chiefs we met and decided she wanted to become a leader. Sri Lanka was where she learned how the coin-flip of your birth country can affect your opportunities in life. By the Maldives, she was more interested in how a democracy can thrive or fail than in the beaches.

When we finished up our circumnavigation and returned home to Vancouver for her high school education, it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to learn our daughter had other ideas: Maia was awarded a place to finish high school at Waterford Kamhlaba United World College of Southern Africa in Eswatini. It was my turn to be left behind.

My mother told me I should have expected that a kid raised sailing around the world would develop her own wanderlust. But during that first airport goodbye, I wanted nothing more than to grab her leg and beg her not to abandon me.

The young woman who came home from high school in Eswatini and, later, from university in France seemed aloof and unfamiliar. It was a trip to Tofino, B.C., this past April that helped us reconnect. Travel has always helped me see Maia more clearly — it’s as though by stripping away everything familiar, all that’s left is her.

Over a plate of herring roe on hemlock, I saw that her “try everything” motto hadn’t changed. As her eyes welled up while watching a heart-wrenching Tla-o-qui-aht dance about the loss of Indigenous identity that was performed during a gorgeous traditional feast, I realized her compassion had only deepened.

The next day, we travelled by boat to the Big Tree Trail at Wanachus-Hilthuuis (Meares Island) Tribal Park. Shaded by the towering spruce, hemlock and cedar, she listened to the Guardian Watchman tell the story of the 1980s “War in the Woods” and the series of Indigenous-led blockades to stop the island from being logged.

Looking up at the monumental old-growth trees and then back to me, Maia recalled some of the tales I’d told her about attending the Clayoquot Sound protests to save the ancient forests when I was her age.

I could see myself come into focus for her — not just as her mum but as a fellow traveller. She grabbed my hand and I waited for her to speak, but we just walked, absorbing the moment, making another memory.