Canada’s first fashion family share their black book guide to weird, wonderful Reykjavik

Canadian fashion editor Mosha Lundström Halbert has briefly lived in Iceland, got married there — her magical New Year’s Eve wedding was featured on Vogue.com — and still travels to the Land of Fire and Ice multiple times a year for business. In 2017, she co-founded the Scandi-influenced outerwear label Therma Kota, along with her sister, Sophie Lundström Halbert, and their mother, noted fashion designer Linda Lundström.

The trio regularly travels to the Nordic island country to photograph lookbooks for their line, showcasing each collection. “So much of what inspires us for Therma Kota is working with Icelandic creatives, and being inspired by Icelandic nature and Icelandic style,” says Mosha, who grew up in Toronto. “We really wanted to show that our coats feel the most beautiful when they’re in Icelandic nature, but they also can withstand it and are meant for it.”

The photo shoots have also been a welcome opportunity for the family to spend time together and reconnect with relatives. “On top of creating these campaigns, we’ve created amazing memories together as a family,” says Mosha.

We asked Mosha and Linda to share some of their favourite gems in and around Reykjavik, Iceland’s capital and largest city. Here, a shortlist from the fashionable mother-daughter duo for your future trip.

For a family-friendly swim: Vesturbaejarlaug

The country’s most visited attraction, the Blue Lagoon, needs no introduction, but if you want to dive into Icelandic waters as the locals do, consider this geothermally heated, public outdoor pool. “I think it’s important to go where the Icelanders go, to really understand the country,” says Linda. “The swimming pool culture is very, very important in Iceland.” On her first trip to the country, 25 years ago, she visited Vesturbaejarlaug every day, and it’s been a family favourite ever since.

“There are other amazing pools that are more touristy, obviously, but we just love this one,” adds Mosha. “It’s not very expensive and you see such a cross-section of people.” The complex also includes a children’s pool, “hot pots” (tubs), a cold tub, a sauna and a steam bath. “You could hang out for hours, and we often do,” says Linda.

For sweet treats: Braud & Co

This popular chain of bakeries has eight locations in Iceland, including a busy spot in downtown Reykjavik and a less touristy one right across the street from the Vesturbaejarlaug pool. Stop by after a swim for big, fluffy baked goods made with organic ingredients. “My favourite is a licorice-blueberry Danish,” says Linda. “Licorice is a very, very popular flavour in Iceland.”

Then, for good coffee and great people-watching, head next door to the neighbourhood café/bistro Kaffihús Vesturbaejar. “We like to go there often and have Therma Kota meetings, because everyone passes through there,” says Mosha.