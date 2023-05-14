John and Jill pay just $1,400 a month rent in Toronto. Should they buy a home or keep on saving?

They ask about purchasing a home as an “investment.” In my opinion, a home that you live in should not be an investment. It should probably grow in line with the increase in average wages, which should be a bit higher than inflation. There probably should not be a compelling financial advantage to buying compared to renting and investing your down payment and monthly savings in stocks and bonds.

Obviously, lots of people would beg to differ given how much real estate prices have risen over the past 25 years in Toronto. But I also have a hard time imagining that same growth rate continuing over the next 25 years.

A rental property is different. You earn a rate of return from the net rental income. Investing in a rental property, in a normal market value appreciation scenario, should probably be similar to investing in stocks and bonds.

People may be more comfortable investing in a rental property because they understand it better than the stock market. If John and Jill want to hedge their bets, they could consider buying a rental property and continuing to enjoy their low-cost rental in the middle of the city. Maybe they could have their cake and eat it too that way?

Jill has student debt but also has the savings available to pay it off. There can be a small tax benefit for paying interest for student loans received under the Canada Student Loans Act, the Canada Student Financial Assistance Act, the Apprentice Loans Act, and provincial or territorial government laws similar to these acts. Tax savings is about 20 per cent of the interest amount for an Ontario resident.

But if Jill is paying seven per cent interest, as an example, and saves 1.4 per cent of that due to tax credits, she is still paying 5.6 per cent net interest. Are her savings earning more than that? If not, she should consider paying off her debt. That said, effective April 1, the federal government permanently eliminated interest from accumulating on Canada Student Loans. So, Jill needs to figure out the interest rate she is paying on her loan.

John and Jill live well below their means enjoying biking, free concerts, and board games. Child care costs will be part of their budget soon and may be tricky. Ontario struck a $10-a-day child care agreement last year with the federal government but one of the biggest challenges for new parents is finding the $10-a-day spaces, especially in Toronto. Some parents put their names on waiting lists well before their baby is even born. In terms of other costs, they can be highly variable.

Costs to raise a child are often estimated between $10,000 and $15,000 a year but could be significantly less or more depending on factors like social and athletic activities, daycare and schooling choices, travel and vacation as a family, and so on. Some new parents end up spending less on other stuff like entertainment and travel and that can make it easier to absorb those costs. That sounds unlikely to be the case for John and Jill, who live frugally.

A registered education savings plan (RESP) is a great way to save for a child’s post-secondary education with $2,500 of annual contributions attracting a 20 per cent ($500) government grant. Investments grow tax deferred to be used by a child for college, university, or trade school. John and Jill have plenty of savings to fund RESP contributions, so an RESP seems to be a good option for them right from day one.

Take-aways: John and Jill agree with Heath’s advice. “If we can find an appropriate property we might consider purchasing it to rent,” John says. “But knowing we can stick to our current savings and investment strategy will help us avoid getting sucked into overspending on a house.”

John says he found Heath’s child care and RESP advice especially helpful.

“The info on the RESP was really useful. I didn’t know about the 20 per cent grant,” he says.

“I also appreciated the warning about upcoming child care costs. I think it will be important to factor in the pending change to our budget when considering other financial decisions.”

