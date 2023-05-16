There’s another reason to avoid gel manicures? Reports warn they can cause severe allergic reactions

Are nails the only area that can be affected?

Reactions to the acrylates in gel polish can also occur on the face (especially the eyelids) since we often touch these areas with our hands. “So if you get a rash on your lids or face frequently, see if it lines up with your mani schedule,” Carroll advises. “You may get the reaction solely on your eyelids and not on your fingers or hands.”

How long do these issues normally last and what can be done to help?

The duration of symptoms depends on the severity of the reaction. In mild cases, Carroll says symptoms may resolve within a few days of removing the gel manicure. In more severe cases, however, symptoms may persist for several weeks or even months. “Treatment may include steroids to reduce inflammation and alleviate symptoms.”

Why has it been said that becoming sensitized to acrylates can have “life-changing” consequences?

Sensitization to acrylates can have serious consequences in the future, says Carroll, because acrylates feature in a number of medical treatments such as dental fillings, joint replacements and certain medications, including some diabetes drugs. So becoming allergic to the substances could render you unable to receive such treatments.

Why are at-home gel manis potentially riskier than the salon kind?

“The risk of developing an allergy or adverse reaction to acrylates may be higher with at-home gel kits due to improper application, exposure to higher concentrations of acrylates or prolonged exposure to the chemicals used in the process,” says Carrolls. Some reports have also found that the allergies often occur when the gel polish isn’t sufficiently cured, leading the chemicals to penetrate the nail bed and surrounding skin. This is likelier to occur with DIY kits as users may not cure their polish long enough or their lamps may not be powerful enough to properly get the job done.

How can we minimize the risk of developing a reaction to acrylates?

“To minimize the risk of developing an allergy or adverse reaction to acrylates, it is recommended to limit exposure to nail polish, particularly gel manicures and use gloves or other protective barriers when handling acrylates or other chemicals,” says Carroll. She adds that “in general, it may be safer to get gel manicures in a salon rather than doing it yourself, as salon professionals are trained in proper application techniques and the use of protective measures.” Definitely a lot to think about. We’ll keep you updated as more information comes to light.