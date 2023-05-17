First Drive - 2024 Chevrolet Trax

Legroom was more than adequate in the front row while hard and scratchy plastic appears on door cards and console caps, and surfaces on which one’s knee will rest whilst driving was sufficiently padded. This is a detail with which some car companies struggle; not GM, this time around. This 6’6” writer found satisfactory headroom up front, even with the optional sunroof. Note well: the power seat found in the top rung Activ could be placed lower than the manual chair found in other trims. Be sure to sample both if you’re concerned about noggin space during Trax shopping.

One of our test units, an Activ trim with chunky 18-inch tires and zesty yellow interior accents, had infotainment software which spazzed out on two occasions, eventually bricking the system and rendering the central touchscreen useless save for the backup camera. It was explained our Activ was an early build running old programming; fair enough, but this hiccup is worth mentioning since GM is making noise about ditching Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to go it alone. If they wish to take on Silicon’s finest, they’ll need to bring the heavy darts and exterminate the bugs.

There were no such problems in a 2RS trim example, exhibiting crisp graphics and reasonable response times. Main functions such as heated seats still have a physical button on the dashboard, which is pleasant, but going into a menu to reset the trip odometer takes some adjustment. An 8-inch infotainment tablet is slightly canted towards the driver and standard on the base LS and next-rung 1RS, while our testers had the 11-incher. Wireless smartphone integration plays nicely with the wireless charging that’s part and parcel of most trims in an option package or as standard.

Rear seat room is about what one would expect for a small crossover, though this long-of-limb author was able to ride in those quarters without first removing his legs, largely thanks to the extra three inches of legroom – a product of that 11-inch stretch compared to last year. Make sure to take the whole brood on a test drive before signing the note. Cargo space is up as well, offering 25.6 cubic feet (725 litres) behind the back seat and 54.1 cubes (1,532 litres) when those seats are folded flat.

All told, the 2024 model vaults to join other podium finishers in this segment, a claim the old Trax simply could not muster. And before anyone complains that declaration is damning with sardonic praise, know the small crossover field is bursting with entries – some of which make a great case for your hard-earned dollars. After all, the Kia Soul, Hyundai Venue, and Nissan Kicks acquit themselves well in this very crowded group. Our buying advice is to sample the base LS and add the $295 so-called Driver Confidence Package (blind spot monitoring and cross-traffic alerts). This keeps the tab under 25 grand, which is tremendous value.

It is not disingenuous to suggest the new Trax is so many leaps and bounds over the previous generation that Old GM would have probably given this variant a new name (witness the parade of Cavalier-Cobalt-Cruze as Exhibit A of this uniquely GM phenomenon). That they didn’t speaks to the confidence they have in the Trax, its construction, and the value proposition it provides. For a vehicle which is affordable enough to mark a gateway to new car ownership, we call that a win. Break out the “Most Improved” trophies.

The 2024 Chevrolet Trax is assembled in Korea and scheduled to arrive in dealers this year before the calendar flips into summer.

The writer attended this media drive as a guest of the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.