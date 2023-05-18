Review - 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

The grippy Race-tex surfaces on the steering wheel and seats have become a GTS hallmark. They make the car feel a bit more special as do the Carmine red accents in this tester. It’s a good place to be with minimal distractions or gimmicks to get in your way of driving.

I’ve driven many different variations of the 911 from mild to racy, and the GTS truly feels the most balanced. It might seem like a bit of a spreadsheet car with only incremental improvements over a Carrera S but in the real world it feels like a lot more.

The Carrera 4 GTS is noticeably quicker than a 4S. So much quicker I had to check if Porsche hadn’t mistakenly given me the keys to a 911 turbo. It accelerates more brutally than the much more expensive GT3, and while it might not sound as raw, the flat-6 behind your back still generates a mechanical symphony of the highest order and it's even more audible here thanks to less sound insulation.

The ubiquitous 8-speed PDK is still the best automatic gearbox on the planet. In any condition, or situation it does exactly what you want it to do. It shifts faster than you can think and is always in the correct gear. If you blip the throttle sharply or pull the left paddle, the downshift is instantaneous and perfectly rev matched. This and the Carrera 4’s all-wheel drive system work together to deliver breathtaking levels of thrust especially when blasting out of a corner.

Crisp and clear electric power steering feels alive in your hands. It’s precise and reactive and together with the perfect driving position, epic brakes, and sublime gearbox, it’s one of the best driving experiences to be had. There’s so much confidence gained through just the feel of the controls that it’s one of the easiest and most approachable sports cars to drive but in the hands of a pro it becomes a tool through its consistency and predictability. The sports suspension makes it noticeably stiffer and the ride gets rough over crappy roads but that comes with the territory.

Really, much of the above can be said of any 911, but the GTS is just a bit sharper without getting to extreme. It’s all the best bits of the 911 in one convenient package and that's why it’s one of the easiest to recommend regardless of how many other variants exist.

This vehicle was provided to the writer by the automaker. Content and vehicle evaluations were not subject to approval.