On the Cannes red carpet, stars are having fun with fashion. Here’s our pick of the best dressed

It’s always fun to return to the French Riviera for what is one of the year’s most exuberant red carpet fashion displays. Under bright sunshine and against a backdrop of swaying palms and the Mediterranean sea in the distance, hundreds of international movie stars bring out the feathers, sequins and trains to suit the festival’s chic Euro flair.

Behold, the best dressed on the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis brought the drama to the premiere of “Monster” in an oyster one-shoulder gown and billowing cape covered with feathers, created for her by Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman ruled the red carpet’s opening night with a Dior dramatic satin robe over a blush gown with an unexpected Chopard choker. But look closer: Thurman offset the regal look with elegant metallic flat sandals—perhaps a nod to the festival’s controversial rule circa 2015 that women must wear high heels, which Kristen Stewart and Julia Roberts protested by removing their shoes altogether.

Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren had heads turning at the Jeanne du Barry premiere in head to toe periwinkle—literally. Her newly minted blue tresses matched her draped Del Core dress, complimented by a pair of silver platform sandals. She accessorized with a black fan: iconic.

Gemma Chan

The skirt and train of Gemma Chan’s Louis Vuitton look, at the premiere of “Monster”, was encrusted with white paillettes for maximum embellishment without overly flashy sparkle, and the sleeveless mock-turtleneck top kept things sleek. Her hairstyling feels a little Audrey Hepburn, complete with clip-in baby bangs.