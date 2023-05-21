We asked a creative director to share his guide to artsy Santa Fe — and he sure delivered

Creative director, interior designer and photographer Jay Carroll discovered the allure of Santa Fe by serendipity. In his early 20s, he was working as a roadie for a country band when their tour blew him through the Southwestern city. “I fell in love,” says Carroll of New Mexico’s capital, renowned for its Pueblo Revival-style adobe architecture and artistic character. “Santa Fe has one of the most unique esthetic fingerprints of any city in the U.S., and being one of the oldest cities in the country, it has an incredible amount of history.”

Years later, Carroll and his wife, Alison, ended up taking over El Rey Court, a 1936-built roadside lodge on the old Route 66 in Santa Fe, restoring and reviving the Spanish-American-style courtyard, guest rooms and swimming pool. (It’s just one of several ventures from the multi-hyphenate duo, who also run a California cold-pressed olive oil company, Wonder Valley.)

For the 86-room lodge’s design, the couple pulled cues from local greats, like the late modernist artist Georgia O’Keeffe and architect/designer Alexander Girard, who both called the city home. They also incorporated elements from contemporary craftspeople, whose ceramics, furniture and textiles can be seen throughout the hotel.

With their creative connections, the duo has built out a stellar list of places to shop, drink and explore in the city. Here, Carroll shares some of his must-visits.

For old-school cool: Santa Fe Vintage

This massive warehouse by the airport was opened by the late Scott Corey, a vintage fanatic and friend of the couple who spent years scavenging the country for supremely cool finds. Expect rows of cowboy boots, Navajo blankets, and racks of clothes organized by decade, including plenty of vintage fur coats and excellent denim. “It’s incredible — you can get really lost in there,” Carroll says. “It’s amazing watching people be equally excited and overwhelmed.” (Note: The space is appointment-only; travellers can request a time via santafevintage.com.)

For a spa-and-sake day: Ten Thousand Waves

“Opened in 1981, this space has been around for so long that it’s strongly associated with Santa Fe, but it’s also nothing like anything else in Santa Fe,” says Carroll. A 10-minute drive from the city’s downtown, the complex is on the edge of a forest and Carroll likens it to a Japanese ryokan, complete with soaking pools and upscale izakaya dining. “They’ve even got a great sake menu — the owners started their own import business so they can get specialty sake from Japan. I always like to visit, eat, drink sake, then soak in one of the tubs. The night following will be the best sleep you’ll ever get.”

For a coffee-and-wine break: La Mama

“My friend Anna Sheffield, a jewelry designer, recently opened this little spot,” says Carroll. “Tucked into a small, sweet, assuming home, it’s just a few blocks from the historic Santa Fe Plaza — which makes it great if you’re walking around and need a respite.” The menu is stacked with natural wines, coffees and Spanish-leaning snacks, like tortilla, tinned fish and olives, and the front of the store is stocked with local provisions and gifts for taking home.