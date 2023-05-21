Modest, but enough: Two middle-class couples share their retirement budgets

It’s always nice to have more money, but Gray says a key thing is to distinguish how much you truly need for a comfortable middle-class retirement versus what you might want to have. If your finances are tight, you may be able to cover the needs, but have to prioritize carefully among the wants.

Of course, it makes it easier if your wants are fairly modest, as the example of Sheila and Tom illustrates. They are in their late fifties, live in a modest bungalow in a small Ontario town, and plan to retire in several years.

They have gotten used to a frugal lifestyle while working and are very comfortable planning an annual retirement budget of $58,000 for the initial phase of retirement. As it turns out, their expected employer and government pension income should exceed their planned spending. “So they will actually create additional savings in retirement,” says Gray.

Sheila and Tom enjoy the simple things in life close to home. “They like gardening. They like crafting. They’re not a travel couple,” says Gray. “They have simple needs. They’re thrilled to have this.”

Meanwhile, Louisa and Allen plan for more of the enjoyable extras in retirement. They are in their mid-sixties and live in a moderate-sized, ranch-style home in a mid-sized Ontario city. Louisa is already retired and Allen expects to retire later this year. After Allen retires, they expect to spend $77,000 a year initially.

Compared to the other couple, Louisa and Allen expect to spend a similar amount overall on the basic categories. The big difference is “they have a lot more discretionary expenses,” says Gray. “A good chunk of their budget is because they have a cottage and want to travel.”

Renters

Both couples expect to retire owning single-family homes mortgage-free. While that provides a reasonable benchmark for other debt-free homeowners, renters generally need to spend more to enjoy an equivalent lifestyle.

If you have very limited means, renting a single-family Toronto home is probably beyond reach. But renting a more modest one-bedroom apartment is far more likely to be attainable. If you’re looking to ballpark a basic-level retirement spending budget as a Toronto renter, allow about $20,000 a year for shelter costs for a one-bedroom apartment as a replacement for homeowner shelter costs. That figure is very close to the current City of Toronto Average Market Rents and Utility Allowances figure for a one-bedroom apartment that is used as a benchmark by the city in connection with its affordable housing program.

That adjustment would entail adding about $7,000 to $8,000 to support the overall lifestyle described for Sheila and Tom, in which case the adjusted overall spending budget would be about $65,000 or so. In the case of Louisa and Allen’s spending budget, a figure of $20,000 for renting comes close to their existing homeowner shelter budget. In that case, no major adjustment should be required.

Taxes

The spending figures described so far for the two couples excludes spending on income taxes. To give you a rough idea what the income tax bill would amount to, I have estimated taxes using the income tax calculator at taxtips.ca based on a typical scenario in Ontario. (Key scenario assumptions are described in a note to the accompanying table. The real-life tax situations of the two couples are somewhat atypical and so don’t provide good benchmarks.)

For a senior couple age 65 or older to generate annual combined after-tax income of $58,000, they could expect to generate before-tax income of about $61,300 and pay income taxes of roughly $3,300 combined. To generate combined after-tax income of $77,000, they could expect to start with $85,500 before tax and pay about $8,500 in taxes.

David Aston, a freelance contributing columnist for the Star, is a personal finance and investment journalist. He has a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is author of “The Sleep-Easy Retirement Guide,” published in 2020. Reach him via email: davidastonstar@gmail.com