Diana, 34, earns $100K and lives with her parents in Ajax. Is it time to take on the ‘headache’ of home ownership?

She also comments on the high price of gas and her frequent commutes from the suburbs in Ajax into downtown Toronto. Ajax has a GO Train that goes right to Union Station in the heart of the city at a round-trip cost that is less than the price of parking in Toronto, let alone gas and wear and tear. So, again, there are always ways to spend less without a huge sacrifice.

I like that Diana pays for everything on her credit card. Collecting points is nice. But having full visibility to see what you spend each month can also help with budgeting.

Diana has $100,000 of her savings in a taxable account. She does not have a Tax Free Savings Account (TFSA). I suspect she has $88,000 of TFSA room based on her age and assuming she has never contributed. She should definitely open and contribute to a TFSA. At her level of income, nearly half of her interest or investment income can disappear to tax.

She should also open a First Home Savings Account (FHSA) and contribute the $8,000 maximum for this year, and plan to do the same for up to the next four years. Contributions will result in a tax refund of about $1 for every $3 she contributes, and she will be able to take a tax-free withdrawal to buy her first home.

There may be non-financial reasons not to buy a home on her own if her relationship is about to move to the next level. In other words, she may buy a home that she and her hopefully soon-to-be-fiancé move into together. But what if they ultimately decide to move somewhere else? The cost to buy and sell a home in Toronto is significant between municipal and provincial land transfer tax, real estate commissions, and legal fees. She could always move out and rent if she wanted her own space as an alternative, or have a serious talk with her partner about their short- and long-term future together.

Spending in week one: $455. Spending in week two: $676.

Take-aways: Diana says she was sad to hear that the advice was to continue to live at home.

“However, with the rate the cost of living is going, I also understand this recommendation,” she says. “I recognize I am an overspender with my lunches, and this would be the easiest change for some additional savings here.”

Diana says her favourite piece of advice from Heath is to open a First Home Savings Account, which she plans on doing.

Diana says she wanted to know a bit more about whether her income and savings would allow her to purchase a home in Toronto right now, but realizes that it “may be a bigger headache than I thought to buy something on my own.”

