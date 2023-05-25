I got a ‘Succession’ stealth wealth makeover and it made me feel... expensive

HBO’s “Succession” ends Sunday and if you’re like me, you’ll miss scouring the show for the details that give away the subtlest themes. One of the key methods used to showcase true emotions amid the Shakespearean epic of alliances and betrayals: the clothes.

For most of us, the immaculately tailored pantsuits worn by heiress and only daughter Siobhan “Shiv” Roy are completely unattainable. But her polished appearance belies an uncertain inner life. Shiv is constantly trying to put herself forward as a viable contender to run the family empire, without knowing exactly who she really is or what she really wants. Every time she tries to establish herself, she stammers. “Succession” costume designer Michelle Matland has said that Shiv uses her clothes to punch up, to feign confidence, but her style often projects her insecurities.

Since the series began, dissections of “Succession” characters’ outfits have cited the adage “money talks, wealth whispers,” but our understanding of their mode of dress solidified in the past year. The terms “Stealth Wealth” and “Quiet Luxury” became front and centre on social media and fashion houses like The Row, Saint Laurent and Ferragamo leaned into the esthetic on their fall/winter 2023 runways. But while it’s currently à la mode to emulate this style, it’s not really a trend at all. It’s just how the rich dress.

Often imitated, rarely duplicated, Stealth Wealth refers to the unreachably beautiful clothes worn by the exceptionally wealthy: T-shirts that ring in at the price of a mid-level suit; a ball cap that costs over $600. If you don’t have an endless family trust fund, chances are you’d rarely come across the labels worn by this socioeconomic class. These garments aren’t meant to stand out; they’re optimized to make the wearer look perfect. This is what we see on “Succession.” Its wealthiest characters, said to be inspired by the billionaire Murdoch family, don’t want you to know how much money they have by looking at their clothes.

If you were to dare to try to keep up, the one per cent can always change the rules to class you out. So you get some neutral-toned cashmere. Well, how many pairs of diamond earrings have you been willed? That Burberry bag you saved up $2,890 (U.S.) for? It’s “ludicrously capacious,” as Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans said. “What’s even in there, shoes for the subway?”

Quiet Luxury, on the other hand, is a minimal and thoughtful esthetic that looks expensive. It’s a somewhat attainable way of dressing, if you commit to investing in quality closet staples that never go out of style. Items like a well-tailored blazer and trousers and a black cashmere sweater, rotated consistently with lower cost items around them, make the wearer look polished and put together without breaking the bank.

Achieving the “Succession” look comes down to the quality of the textiles and the bespoke nature of the tailoring, according to Toronto fashion retail icon Lisa Corbo. But she believes anything can look expensive when you follow three rules: know your body, know your style and know how to accessorize. “It’s about understanding what you’re buying,” she says.

In the lead-up to the show’s finale, I go for a styling session with Corbo at George C., the discreetly luxe Yorkville boutique she runs with her husband, George Corbo, to test out some Shiv-inspired outfits.

To ensure I look the part, I start my day at Miss J Lash Lounge, where I get a set of “natural beauty” lash extensions that give me an “I’m so socio-economically relaxed my eyelashes grow freely and lusciously” kind of look. I get so into my own lie I fall asleep in the technician’s chair. Next, I head to Baz and Banks salon, where I’m given a well-to-do blowout by salon owner Desiree Catana. I ask Sky Normington, co-owner of Baz and Beauty Co., if she can work some makeup artistry magic to make me look expensive. In under an hour, she’s given me a soft glam daytime look with a classic red lip.

When I arrive at George C., which covers three floors of a historic brownstone on Hazelton Avenue, Corbo has already pulled looks for me, but she lets me look through the racks. Each item makes me want to weep with its beauty. The quality of the fabrics, consistency in design and playful touches are everything anyone who understands the power of clothing would want. Her secret is simple: “I’ve always just invested in designers and not brands.” Corbo says her clients want to look understated, womanly and sexy in an unexpected way.