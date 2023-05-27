What’s a simple but effective men’s skin care routine? Ask The Kit

Ask The Kit is the real-talk advice column you never knew you needed. Every month, style expert Shayne Stephens answers your pressing men’s style questions. What are the best men’s shirts? What kind of suit should I buy if I’ll only have one? Send your Qs to ask@thekit.ca

For years, I’ve relied on a basic morning, post-shower moisturizer for taking care of my face. Having just celebrated a milestone birthday, I’ve realized that’s probably not the best strategy moving forward. What simple but effective daily skin care routine would you recommend for guy who doesn’t want to rival vanity real estate with his wife? — Vitto, Vaughan

Great question, Vitto. According to my Instagram feed, it looks like the Fountain of Youth was recently found in Brad Pitt’s vineyard. Or was it Travis Barker’s dime bag? Actually, I think it was in Pharrell Williams’…

Jokes aside, men’s skin care is suddenly a vibe. And given we’ve embraced AG1, Peloton, Thom Browne fits and social media posting wholeheartedly in recent years, why not take care of our money makers? What good is it to have the body of a Greek God and the face of a California raisin?

For some guidance, I reached out to David Gandy, a man whose steely gaze, tanned torso and white Speedo put the Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue fragrance on the map, and earned him a regular spot walking the runway for the biggest luxury brands in the world.

Interestingly, his foray into skin care predated his modelling career. “I suffered from eczema and very dry skin as a child, so I was always trying different moisturizers to cure the problem,” Gandy tells me. “In the end, I realized that it was the cheap hair and skin products that were actually causing them.”

This epiphany led Gandy, now 43, to experiment with higher quality products through his late teens and mid-twenties. “I was fortunate to be surrounded by the best skin care, makeup and grooming experts,” he says. “I started following their advice on the best products and routines. Since then, mine have evolved, even over the past couple of years, with the scientific advancements.”

While Gandy’s regimen is multi-faceted and includes some hyper-specialized products, he looks at skin care more holistically. “The simple fact it that it’s also about what you put in your body with diet and nutrition,” he says. “Drinking enough water is massively important, especially when flying 60 to 80 times a year like I have over the last 20 years. And while you should be able to get all the vitamins and nutrients you need from your diet, it isn’t always possible, so I’ve always supported my needs with supplements.”

Over and above that, Gandy recommends this easy, three-step daily routine.

Keep It Clean