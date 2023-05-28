Single mom Adelaide has $22,000 in line-of-credit debt — here’s how she learned to dig her way out

She may want to direct her TFSA contributions to her line of credit repayment. She may want to consider using some of her accumulated TFSA savings to pay it down as well.

Adelaide seems to have a lot of discretionary spending, often going to dinner or ordering delivery. She also goes out clubbing every other weekend when she doesn’t have her daughter. Much of this is funded with her freelance work.

She has made her daughter a priority by contributing $75 per month to an RESP and accumulating $8,000 towards her post-secondary education. Adelaide may need to consider other sacrifices like trying to cook dinners at home more often or going out dancing with friends once a month instead of twice a month. Ultimately, the only way you can pay down debt or save is to earn more or spend less. Adelaide is already working a side gig so short of getting a third job, her ability to say no to discretionary spending could be her financial superpower.

If I were her, I would use her freelance income exclusively or almost exclusively for debt repayment or saving. If she makes $500 consistently, let’s say, I’d set up an automatic $500 monthly payment to her line of credit. Maybe the tradeoff is she gets to spend half the additional income on entertainment and the other half is for additional debt repayment or investing.

If she cannot chip away at her line of credit, it is going to hold her back from financial freedom in the future. At a 10 per cent interest rate, her debt could double in just 7 years. This may be an opportunity for Adelaide to reverse her line of credit balance before it is too late.

Spending in week one: $462. Spending in week two: $74.

Take-aways: Adelaide says Heath’s advice forced her to face some hard truths.

“Until Jason pointed it out, I had no idea the interest rate on my line of credit exceeded 10 per cent,” she says. “This week will be my last contribution to my TFSA. After which I will withdraw $4,000 to put toward my line of credit.”

In July, Adelaide says she is expecting about $8,000 for a work bonus “which I will also put toward that balance.”

“That helps clear a significant chunk and will let me breathe a little easier until my tax return comes in next February.”

Adelaide says she is committed to making sacrifices to save and pay off her line of credit.

“In the moment, it only ever seems like a few bucks,” she says “but pointing out the cumulative effect helps me understand the potential impact of living beyond my means.”

Are you a millennial living in Toronto or the GTA who needs help with saving your money? Be a part of #MillennialMoney and email galsharif@thestar.ca

Ghada Alsharif is a Toronto-based business reporter for the Star. Reach Ghada via email: galsharif@torstar.ca